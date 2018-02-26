'Good News!' Supreme Court Rejects Trump's Challenge to DACA Ruling

In a move celebrated by Dreamers and immigrant rights advocates, the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear the Trump administration's challenge to a lower court's ruling that has temporarily blocked the president's efforts to end a program protecting certain undocumented immigrants from deportation.
Good news! Dreamers who have received DACA in the past should consider applying for renewal. While this is an important development, it is not a long-term solution for all DACA recipients or Dreamers. We need to keep fighting. https://t.co/IvBC0jvU2n
— ACLU (@ACLU) February 26, 2018
A week ahead of the March 5 deadline President Donald Trump imposed for congressional action when his administration announced plans to sunset Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) last September, the Supreme Court rejected Trump's request to bypass the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals so the high court could consider a temporary injunction that San Francisco-based U.S. District Court Judge William Alsup issued last month, which halted efforts to end DACA.
The National Immigration Law Center's legal director, Karen Tumlin, took to Twitter to explain what the high court's move means for DACA recipients:
To #DACA recipients who have been waiting to hear what the Supreme Court would do: this means the federal government must continue to process #DACA renewals & the court orders blocking the Trump administration's attempt to end DACA remain in effect. #DefendDACA
— Karen Tumlin (@KarenTumlin) February 26, 2018
"This temporary decision is, nonetheless, a great legal victory on behalf of the DACA recipients, who have been hanging by a thread, wondering if their permits would expire in a week," said Mi Familia Vota executive director Ben Monterroso. "By requiring the administration to first take its case through the appeals court, it gives DACA permit holders at least several more months to renew their DACA permits and hold on to their work permits that are allowed under the DACA program."
While advocates were relieved by the news, they also emphasized the urgent need to maintain pressure on members of Congress to deliver a lasting solution for Dreamers without the immigration enforcement concessions that the Trump administration has demanded accompany any legislation that would protect undocumented residents from deportation or offer a pathway to U.S. citizenship.
HUGE! #SCOTUS declined Trump's request to expedite DACA case. 1) This continues to show that he should have not ended it in the first place. 2) Renewals call still be filed for a long time to come. 3) Congress still needs to act to protect us! #DreamActNow https://t.co/82FLcewBZY
— Erika Andiola - #NoDreamNoDeal (@ErikaAndiola) February 26, 2018
The news today is great for Dreamers up for renewal, but Dreamers and their families deserve permanent protection.
We need Congress to act NOW.
We need a #DreamActNOW.https://t.co/24nY6SqNOa
— Women's March (@womensmarch) February 26, 2018
There’s still urgency - this could change at any moment. We need a permanent solution that does not hurt our families. We need a #DreamActNow.
We can’t be living like this - our lives are not a roller coaster. Congress, do your job and pass a Dream Act NOW!
— United We Dream (#DreamActNow: 478-488-8059) (@UNITEDWEDREAM) February 26, 2018
