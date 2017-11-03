Calling for Real Reform, Ellison Says DNC 'Rigging' of Primary 'Cannot Be Dismissed'

Democratic National Committee (DNC) deputy chairman Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.) waded into the growing outrage over the party organ's "rigging" of the 2016 primary in a statement on Friday, arguing that Donna Brazile's explosive account of the committee's moves to stack the deck against Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and in favor of Hillary Clinton "cannot simply be dismissed."

Highlighting the necessity of "real reforms," Ellison said it is Democrats' "responsibility to acknowledge that millions of Americans still feel hurt and betrayed by the events of the 2016 presidential primary."

"We can't allow this idea to persist that any candidate has an inside track," Ellison added, "because the DNC must be an impartial and transparent organization that welcomes all people who share our core values of economic justice and human rights for all."

With his public remarks, Ellison joins a chorus of progressive organizations and Democratic lawmakers—including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)—calling for a systemic overhaul of the DNC's structure, agenda, and message, particularly as the 2018 congressional elections approach.

Ellison argued that Democrats will only have electoral success—particularly with the 2018 and 2020 elections on the horizon—if people feel that the party's "nominating process is on their level, and that their concerns are being taken seriously."

Read Ellison's full statement: