Mob Rule at the White House

I am unaware of anybody who has taken a serious look at Trump’s business who doesn’t believe that there is a high likelihood of rampant criminality. In Azerbaijan, he did business with a likely money launderer for Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. In the Republic of Georgia, he partnered with a group that was being investigated for a possible role in the largest known bank-fraud and money-laundering case in history. In Indonesia, his development partner is “knee-deep in dirty politics”; there are criminal investigations of his deals in Brazil; the FBI is reportedly looking into his daughter Ivanka’s role in the Trump hotel in Vancouver, for which she worked with a Malaysian family that has admitted to financial fraud. Back home, Donald, Jr., and Ivanka were investigated for financial crimes associated with the Trump hotel in SoHo—an investigation that was halted suspiciously. His Taj Mahal casino received what was then the largest fine in history for money-laundering violations.
But that narrative slowly may be changing. The investigation of special counsel Robert Mueller reaches further than ever and increasingly zeroes in not only on Russia and obstruction of justice but also allegations of widespread financial dirty tricks such as those outlined above. Add to Trump’s troubles the defections from his legal team and his lack of a single competent criminal lawyer to make his case, plus the increasingly tangled role of fixer-wannabe Michael Cohen, whose dedication to non-disclosure agreements on behalf of his bosom buddy Trump (and Trump donor, financier Elliott Broidy) takes sycophancy to new depths.
But while we may not be at the extraction point yet, increasingly there are those who think the endgame for this administration is nigh—and indeed, that would be the righteous outcome. As Tony Soprano would say, we’re sorry it had to come to this, Donald, but you brought it on yourself. No man is above— or in your case, below—the law.
