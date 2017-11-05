Saudi Saturday Night Massacre: Billionaire Bin Talal, Dozens of Others Arrested

King Salman of Saudi Arabia created a high-powered “anti-corruption” commission on Saturday, appointing his son, the crown prince Muhammad Bin Salman, to head it. The committee is a sort of star chamber, with wide powers to freeze bank accounts, ground private jets, and order suspects jailed.

"While no doubt there is corruption in Saudi Arabia, this move is more like a power grab by the crown prince."

Almost immediately after the announcement, ten princes, four sitting cabinet members, and several former cabinet secretaries were abruptly charged with corruption and taken into custody.

One of those arrested is al-Walid Bin Talal, the billionaire owner of Kingdom Holdings, who is a major shareholder in Twitter, Rupert Murdoch’s Newscorp, CitiBank and Lyft, among other things.

While no doubt there is corruption in Saudi Arabia, this move is more like a power grab by the crown prince.

You care about independent, progressive media. You care about the truth. Make one of your most important contributions of the year--now.



$50,000 Goal: $32,430 raised from over 1,050 readers as of 5PM on November 4th

Indeed, it looks very much like Vladimir Putin’s destruction of those Russian oligarchs who got in his way. In essence, the crown prince is cutting the Saudi oligarchs down to size.

Mohammad Bin Salman has many advantages over Putin. The crown prince already controls media inside the kingdom, as well as the appointment of governorships. Putin had to strive hard to obtain leverage over those institutions.

When the smoke clears, look for Mohammad Bin Salman and his circle to have consolidated power dramatically.