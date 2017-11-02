Sarah Huckabee Sanders and the Endless Tax Cut Metaphor

At Monday’s White House press briefing, on the very day that the first two indictments in the Robert Mueller investigation came down and a third Trump campaign adviser pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders chose to open her briefing by reading aloud a lengthy — make that endless — fable about reporters and the price of beer.

Ostensibly, it was intended as a clever metaphor to sell the president and GOP’s alleged tax reform plan, but its real purpose may have been to sedate the press corps into submission on a busy news day. In any case, the verbal smog attack could not hide the fact that no matter how hard they try to cloud the issue the GOP plan means nothing but big tax cuts for the rich.

Watch if you dare. It’s enough to drive you to drink.

