With COP Gridlocked, Critics Blast '27 Years of Obstructionism, Delay, and Greenwashing'

As the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt was extended until at least Saturday, campaigners, scientists, and others expressed alarm and frustration over the \u0022gridlocked\u0022 negotiations dominated by rich countries and fossil fuel lobbyists.\r\n\r\n\u0022Nothing short of a complete transformation of our economic system and phaseout of fossil fuels is needed to avoid complete climate breakdown.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022I remain concerned at the number of outstanding issues, including on finance mitigation, adaptation, loss and damage, and their inter linkages,\u0022 Sameh Shoukry, an Egyptian diplomat serving as COP27 president, told delegates at the International Convention Center.\r\n\r\nFriends of the Earth (FOE) Scotland head of campaigns Mary Church said in a statement that \u0022as we race towards climate breakdown, once again we are seeing rich countries trying to evade their responsibility to step up and do their fair share of climate action.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022As extreme weather events wreak havoc around the world, the U.K. and U.S. are parroting the mantra of keeping 1.5°C alive while doing exactly the opposite by continuing to expand damaging fossil fuel projects,\u0022 she noted, referring to the more ambitious goal of the 2015 Paris agreement. \u0022They are failing to stump up the climate finance they owe and which Global South countries need to adapt to and recover from the impacts of global heating.\u0022\r\n\r\nMeanwhile, Church continued, \u0022big polluters who brought the climate to the brink of breakdown are cynically bargaining away the future of people and planet in order to eke out a few extra years of profits from business-as-usual, by pushing dangerous fantasy techno-fixes and human rights trashing nature-fixes.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Nothing short of a complete transformation of our economic system and phaseout of fossil fuels is needed to avoid complete climate breakdown,\u0022 she stressed. \u0022World leaders lack the political will to take the necessary action, but people everywhere are rising up and fighting dirty energy projects and putting in place the real, community-based solutions which can deliver climate justice.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nJoining weekly global youth climate strikes, young campaigners marched in Sharm El-Sheikh with a message for nations of the Global North: \u0022Don\u0026#039;t just say it, pay it!\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The division between the two sides has been clear; the highest polluters have continued to block and delay the bare minimum funding through poor climate finance mechanisms such as the global shield,\u0022 Fatemah Sultan of Fridays for Future Pakistan told The Guardian.\r\n\r\n\u0022Coming from a country like mine, Pakistan, which does not even emit 1% of global emissions, we are not here talking about the loss and damages of tomorrow, we are talking about the ones from my yesterday, my today, and my tomorrow,\u0022 the activist added.\r\n\r\nBrian O\u0026#039;Callaghan, lead researcher and project manager for the Oxford Economic Recovery Project, suggested that \u0022if COP were a football rivalry, it would be amongst the most lopsided; fossil fuel interests: 27, humankind: 0.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs Common Dreams has reported, at least 636 fossil fuel lobbyists have been registered at this year\u0026#039;s conference, up 25% from COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland last year.\r\n\r\n\u0022There have been successes, but mostly, it\u0026#039;s been 27 years of obstructionism, delay, and greenwashing,\u0022 said O\u0026#039;Callaghan. \u0022The world is already moving faster than the COP processes—we need to double down on that trend.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022In many ways, ambition under climate treaties has moved backwards since the foundational\u0022 U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) of 1992, the expert explained, recalling when \u0022developed countries committed to pay for all forms of mitigation and adaptation.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Today, developed countries do all that they can to avoid that promise,\u0022 he added. \u0022The multilateral system is based on trust—every year developed countries are eroding that trust.\u0022\r\n\r\nA key focus of COP27 has been loss and damage (L\u0026amp;D) financing. Nations of the Global South are pushing for the creation of a fund to help them deal with devastating climate disasters.\r\n\r\nWhile admitting his \u0022reluctance\u0022 to stray from \u0022existing instruments,\u0022 European Commission Executive Vice-President Frans Timmermans unveiled a proposal early Friday, saying that because the Group of 77 (G77) members \u0022are so attached to a fund, we have agreed.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMary Robinson, chair of the Elders and former president of Ireland, was among those who welcomed the European Union\u0026#039;s proposal. It \u0022puts us on the cusp of a historic breakthrough,\u0022 she said, adding that \u0022we\u0026#039;ve gone from not even having loss and damage finance on the agenda at COP27 to having a fund, a mechanism, and a flow of finance all within our grasp.\u0022\r\n\r\nSeve Paeniu, Tuvalu\u0026#039;s minister of finance, said that \u0022to me that is a major concession and a major breakthrough. It is our hope that will end up in the text of the cover decision.\u0022\r\n\r\nHowever, a G77 negotiator who asked not to be named was unimpressed, telling The Guardian that \u0022it is a predictable attempt by the E.U. to break up the G77 in talks. Of course, it\u0026#039;s not a breakthrough. They are merely repeating its original negotiating position by making it sound like a compromise when they know very well that it is not. It is completely disingenuous.\u0022\r\n\r\nBrandon Wu, head of policy and campaigns at ActionAid USA, was similarly critical at Friday\u0026#039;s Demand Climate Justice press conference, saying that \u0022the loss and damage fund proposal put forward by the E.U. is a compromise that includes a number of poison pills.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Not only does it narrow who can receive funds, it also widens the number of countries required to pay into the pot—which is an abdication of responsibility. Developed countries have failed to meet their climate finance obligations, most obviously the $100 billion goal,\u0022 Wu said, emphasizing the Global North\u0026#039;s \u0022moral and legal obligations\u0022 on the L\u0026amp;D front.\r\n\r\nWhile developed countries agreed at COP15 in 2009 to put $100 billion annually toward climate action in the Global South by 2020—a pledge they have yet to fulfill—a climate clock erected at this year\u0026#039;s summit shows that, based on research by the Center for Global Development, the Global North owes more like $31.8 trillion in loss and damage funding.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022The other poison pill is that the E.U.\u0026#039;s offer of an L\u0026amp;D fund is conditional on all parties aligning with the 1.5°C target,\u0022 Wu pointed out. \u0022This sounds great on paper, but without any mention of equity, it erases the historical responsibility of developed countries and could shift the burden further onto poorer countries. The 1.5 degree limit—originally championed by civil society and developing countries, who have the most to lose if the limit is breached—is being hijacked and weaponized against them.\u0022\r\n\r\nAccording to the Independent, \u0022There are big differences among negotiators over whether all big emitters should pay; heavy polluters China and India are arguing they should not have to contribute because they are still officially considered developing nations.\u0022\r\n\r\nSara Shaw of FOE International posited Friday that \u0022the story developed countries will spin in the coming days is that larger developing countries, like China and India, are to blame for any lack of progress in Sharm El-Sheikh.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This is not the story of what has happened here,\u0022 she asserted. \u0022Developed countries, especially the U.S., are cynically shifting the blame away from their own lack of action on emissions reductions to countries that are less historically responsible for climate change. They are trying to erase equity and historic responsibility.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAnother key issue at COP27 is the inclusion of language about fossil fuels in the conference\u0026#039;s overarching decision. Fearful of another \u0022hollowed-out\u0022 deal, campaigners are demanding text that explicitly advocates phasing out oil and gas, along with coal.\r\n\r\nThe latest released draft only reaffirms a call for countries to accelerate the shift to low-emission energy systems, \u0022including by rapidly scaling up the deployment of clean power generation and energy efficiency measures, including accelerating efforts towards the phaseout of unabated coal power and inefficient fossil fuel subsidies, recognizing the need for support towards a just transition.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs 350.org\u0026#039;s Zeina Khalil Hajj put it: \u0022This conference cannot be considered an implementation conference because there is no implementation without phasing out all fossil fuels. The Egyptian presidency is failing Africa, it\u0026#039;s failing frontline communities, it\u0026#039;s failing civil society, it\u0026#039;s failing its own promise to implement, and it is failing the recommendations of the science community.\u0022\r\n\r\nRita Uwaka of FOE Nigeria also declared Friday that \u0022Africa does not need more fossil fuels, especially not gas.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Oil has devastated my country, Nigeria,\u0022 Uwaka said. \u0022Gas exploitation in Mozambique is displacing communities and stoking conflict. Africa needs a COP27 outcome that calls for rapid, equitable phaseout of all fossil fuels, not just coal.\u0022\r\n\r\nPushing for \u0022stronger language… on a ban for new fossil fuel extraction and production,\u0022 Tuvalu\u0026#039;s Paeniu agreed that \u0022the phaseout of all fossil fuels must be included in the cover decision for this COP.\u0022