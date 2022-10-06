Judge's Ruling Puts New York Gun Control Efforts on Path Back to Supreme Court

New York Attorney General Letitia James vowed to appeal a federal judge\u0026#039;s decision that struck down the state\u0026#039;s new gun control law Thursday, as advocates said the ruling would make communities less safe.\r\n\r\nJudge Glenn T. Suddaby of the state\u0026#039;s Northern District ruled that large portions of the law which went into effect last month in New York, making \u0022sensitive\u0022 places including New York City\u0026#039;s crowded Times Square, parks, and theaters \u0022gun-free zones,\u0022 were unconstitutional.\r\n\r\nSuddaby permitted a stay of his restraining order of three business days, allowing a potential appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit.\r\n\r\n\u0022Our communities are plagued by gun violence, and we must be able to enact commonsense laws to protect New Yorkers.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Our communities are plagued by gun violence, and we must be able to enact commonsense laws to protect New Yorkers,\u0022 said James. \u0022My office will appeal today\u0026#039;s ruling on our state\u0026#039;s concealed carry gun laws and continue to fight for the safety of every New Yorker.\u0022\r\n\r\nIf the order does not ultimately go into effect, according to The New York Times, six members of Gun Owners of America have said they\u0026#039;re considering an immediate appeal of the case to the U.S. Supreme Court.\r\n\r\nThe law was put in place in response to the Supreme Court\u0026#039;s ruling in New York State Rifle \u0026amp; Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen in June. The high court overturned the state\u0026#039;s previous gun control law, which required people applying for a concealed carry permit to demonstrate \u0022proper cause\u0022 and \u0022good moral character\u0022 before being approved. That law was deemed a violation of the Second Amendment by the court\u0026#039;s right-wing majority.\r\n\r\nAs Slate journalist Mark Joseph Stern noted, Suddaby\u0026#039;s ruling suggests that the government \u0022must allow\u0022 concealed carry of weapons in places including medical facilities, libraries, public playgrounds, childcare programs, summer camps, and domestic violence shelters.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nGun control advocacy group Everytown Law noted that both the Supreme Court and Suddaby issued rulings that the majority of Americans oppose. A Marquette Law School poll recently showed that 81% of Americans \u0022oppose laws that would allow people to carry concealed handguns without a permit.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This wrong-headed and dangerous ruling is an attempt by an activist judge to undermine New York\u0026#039;s effort to protect public safety by keeping guns out of the subways, playgrounds, and other sensitive public locations,\u0022 said Eric Tirschwell, executive director of Everytown Law. \u0022The ruling both misreads Bruen and misunderstands the Second Amendment—and it is certainly not where the American people stand.\u0022\r\n\r\nTirschwell also noted that \u0022as of today, New York\u0026#039;s law remains in full effect.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The state can seek emergency relief on appeal and we\u0026#039;re confident the appellate court will reverse this dangerous ruling. In the meantime, we\u0026#039;re ready to continue our fight to uphold lifesaving gun safety measures and keep New Yorkers, and everyone in America, safe from gun violence.\u0022