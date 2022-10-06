Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Gun Free Zone sign in Times Square

A "Gun Free Zone" sign is seen posted in Times Square in New York City on September 1, 2022. (Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

Judge's Ruling Puts New York Gun Control Efforts on Path Back to Supreme Court

"Judges award themselves maximal protection against guns and then tell parents around the country that they have no power to keep guns out of daycare," said one critic.

Julia Conley

New York Attorney General Letitia James vowed to appeal a federal judge's decision that struck down the state's new gun control law Thursday, as advocates said the ruling would make communities less safe.

Judge Glenn T. Suddaby of the state's Northern District ruled that large portions of the law which went into effect last month in New York, making "sensitive" places including New York City's crowded Times Square, parks, and theaters "gun-free zones," were unconstitutional.

Suddaby permitted a stay of his restraining order of three business days, allowing a potential appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit.

"Our communities are plagued by gun violence, and we must be able to enact commonsense laws to protect New Yorkers."

"Our communities are plagued by gun violence, and we must be able to enact commonsense laws to protect New Yorkers," said James. "My office will appeal today's ruling on our state's concealed carry gun laws and continue to fight for the safety of every New Yorker."

If the order does not ultimately go into effect, according to The New York Times, six members of Gun Owners of America have said they're considering an immediate appeal of the case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The law was put in place in response to the Supreme Court's ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen in June. The high court overturned the state's previous gun control law, which required people applying for a concealed carry permit to demonstrate "proper cause" and "good moral character" before being approved. That law was deemed a violation of the Second Amendment by the court's right-wing majority.

As Slate journalist Mark Joseph Stern noted, Suddaby's ruling suggests that the government "must allow" concealed carry of weapons in places including medical facilities, libraries, public playgrounds, childcare programs, summer camps, and domestic violence shelters.

Gun control advocacy group Everytown Law noted that both the Supreme Court and Suddaby issued rulings that the majority of Americans oppose. A Marquette Law School poll recently showed that 81% of Americans "oppose laws that would allow people to carry concealed handguns without a permit."

"This wrong-headed and dangerous ruling is an attempt by an activist judge to undermine New York's effort to protect public safety by keeping guns out of the subways, playgrounds, and other sensitive public locations," said Eric Tirschwell, executive director of Everytown Law. "The ruling both misreads Bruen and misunderstands the Second Amendment—and it is certainly not where the American people stand."

Tirschwell also noted that "as of today, New York's law remains in full effect."

"The state can seek emergency relief on appeal and we're confident the appellate court will reverse this dangerous ruling. In the meantime, we're ready to continue our fight to uphold lifesaving gun safety measures and keep New Yorkers, and everyone in America, safe from gun violence."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
Gun Free Zone sign in Times Square

Judge's Ruling Puts New York Gun Control Efforts on Path Back to Supreme Court

"Judges award themselves maximal protection against guns and then tell parents around the country that they have no power to keep guns out of daycare," said one critic.

Julia Conley ·

Marijuana Legalization

'Next Up? Legalize It': Advocates Cheer Biden Move to Pardon Marijuana Convictions

"This is what pressure and advocacy look like," said anti-poverty activist Joe Sanberg. "This must be the first of many steps to ending our decadeslong failed policies on marijuana."

Brett Wilkins ·

patient in texas clinic cries after supreme court ruling

At Least 66 Clinics in 15 States Have Ended Abortion Care Post-Dobbs

Over a third of those facilities have fully closed, meaning patients also lost "access to contraceptive care, STI testing and treatment, and pregnancy care," said a Guttmacher Institute researcher.

Jessica Corbett ·

Wilson Aponte poses in front of his home on September 20, 2022 in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico.

Fury Over Privatized Grid Grows as Tens of Thousands Still Without Power in Puerto Rico

Until the U.S. island's colonial status "is rectified," wrote one observer, "it's a safe bet that Puerto Rico will never fully recover."

Kenny Stancil ·

Fed chair Jerome Powell walks to a press conference

US Jobless Claims Jump as Fed Shoves Economy to 'Precipice of Global Recession'

One expert called on Powell "to think twice before plunging our economy into a wholly avoidable recession and completely undoing one of the strongest job recoveries on record."

Jake Johnson ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.