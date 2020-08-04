'Fully Destroyed': Massive Explosion at Port Rocks Beirut

This is a developing story... Check back for possible updates...

A massive explosion at the port in Beruit, Lebanon sent a shockwave across the city, blowing out windows and sending people scrambling for cover.

While casualty figures were not available, the Daily Star reports that "dozens are feared dead" in the wake of the blast.

An official cause of the blast has not been determined or announced by authorities, but early speculation ranged from stored munitions to possible fertilizers or a combination of factors.

Lebanon's Interior Minister Mohammad Fahm reportedly said that ammonium nitrate stored at the port was responsible for the blast. Head of General Security Gen. Abbas Ibrahim told the National News Agency that the "highly explosive materials" were seized years ago.

Thousands are wounded and at least dozens are dead, according to media reports.

This is devastating. Lebanon was already spiralling, in the midst of a political and currency crisis with accelerating COVID-19 cases. People were going hungry - and that's the city's largest grain elevator right there. pic.twitter.com/HiGPBhLGVh — Tobias Schneider (@tobiaschneider) August 4, 2020

"People are discussing about which hospital they can get to across the city," said Al Jazeera's Timour Azhari. "This hospital, the Hotel-Dieu hospital has formally announced that people should stop coming here."

Video shared to social media shows the blast followed by a shockwave making its way across the city.

"The city is in a state of panic," reported CNN's Ben Wedeman. "The city is in a state of shock."