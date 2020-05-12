Published on
by

Warning Against Swift Reopening of Economy, Fauci Admits Covid-19 Death Toll 'Almost Certainly Higher' Than Official 80,000+

Meanwhile, new poll shows majority of Americans believe federal government not doing enough to stop resurgence of outbreak.

by
0 Comments
Dr. Anthony Fauci (L), director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases speaks during a meeting with US President Donald Trump and Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards D-LA in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on April 29, 2020. (Photo: Mandel Ngan /AFP via Getty Images)

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases speaks during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on April 29, 2020. (Photo: Mandel Ngan /AFP via Getty Images)

Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on Tuesday agreed that the official death toll from the coronavirus in the United States is likely undercounting the real number of deaths attributable to the virus and warned against a too-rapid reopening of the economy by lawmakers.

Asked by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) during a Senate hearing conducted via video conference if the actual figure was higher than the more than 80,000 Americans listed as having died from Covid-19, Fauci said, "I think you are correct that the number is likely higher. I don't know exactly what percent higher, but almost certainly is higher."

Sanders noted that some epidemiologists believe the actual number of deaths so far may be as much as 50% higher than the official count, which was 81,805 as of Tuesday, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center tracker.

Fauci's testimony before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee on Tuesday coincided with the release of new polling that showed a majority of Americans do not believe the federal government is doing enough to prevent a second wave of the coronavirus.

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Never Miss a Beat.

Get our best delivered to your inbox.

Fifty-eight percent of respondents surveyed by CNN said the government's approach will not help the U.S. to avoid a second spike in nationwide cases. The vast majority of the 1,112 people polled said they are either "afraid" or "concerned" about a second wave; just 18% said they were unconcerned.

More than half of the respondents said they did not approve of the federal government's attempts thus far to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Fauci's testimony and the new polling came amid an aggressive push by many Republican leaders to send Americans back to work—and to daily life—as quickly as possible, with several GOP-run states threatening to end workers' unemployment benefits and classify them as voluntarily quitting if they don't return to their jobs once their industry opens—regardless of whether case numbers in their communities are rising. 

As Common Dreams reported Tuesday, President Donald Trump's Labor Department is urging states to help employers report workers who stay home, as Ohio began doing last week.

Fauci told senators that as of now, due to government shutdowns and strict social distancing measures, he believes "we are going in the right direction" in terms of containing the virus, but warned that the progress could be erased if the country attempts to reopen businesses, schools, and public venues too quickly.

"There is a real risk that you will trigger an outbreak that you might not be able to control," Fauci said. "Not only leading to some suffering and death, but it could even set you back on the road to get economic recovery."

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

Our pandemic coverage is free to all. As is all of our reporting.

No firewalls. No advertising. No corporate sponsors. Since the coronavirus pandemic broke out, traffic to the Common Dreams website has gone through the roof— at times overwhelming and crashing our servers. Common Dreams is a news outlet for everyone and that’s why we have never made our readers pay for the news and never will. But if you can, please support our essential reporting today. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Anthony Fauci, Bernie Sanders, Coronavirus, Public Health, Donald Trump