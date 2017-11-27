'We Can Kill It': Over 100 Nationwide Protests Target GOP Tax Plan

As Republicans look to use "deal-making" and political arm-twisting to muscle through a deeply unpopular tax plan, people in districts across the country participated in more than 100 #TrumpTaxScam demonstrations and sit-ins on Monday to protest a plan that would provide massive giveaways to corporations and the wealthiest Americans while taking "billions from the poor."

Anticipating a full Senate vote by Thursday, the grassroots resistance group Indivisible planned a National Day of Action for Monday to target Republicans who may be swayed by their constituents to vote "no."

"The #TrumpTaxScam would hurt our friends, our families, and our country—and we're not letting that happen without a fight," Indivisible declared on the day of action's webpage. "Republicans will try to do this as quickly as possible so the key right now is slowing them down, just like it was with #TrumpCare. If we can slow them down, we can shed more light on this bill. And if we shed light on this bill, we can kill it."

The actions varied by location, but Indivisible encouraged protesters "to plan sit-ins at as many of their senators' regional offices as they can around the state." Some critics of the GOP tax plan marched in the streets outside Senate offices.

Indivisible Midlands is at Lindsey Graham’s office in Columbia, SC protesting the #TrumpTaxScam! We’re heading to Tim Scott’s office at 1:30. Join us! Event link: https://t.co/nmrQmpcJYy@IndivisibleTeam @taxmarch pic.twitter.com/FKiP0cKvcb — Indivisible Midlands (@IndivisibleSC_2) November 27, 2017

Others entered the offices to speak with staffers and urge their members of Congress to break with the Republican Party and denounce the tax plan.

Starting our @IndivisibleTeam #TrumpTaxScam Day of Action at @SenJohnMcCain & @JeffFlake's offices. Hoping to get some answers from deficit hawk Flake and Maverick McCain on their thoughts on this tax bill. pic.twitter.com/wIlQRbMs8u — Steph H. (@StephH_AZ) November 27, 2017

Some demonstrators in Ohio even developed holiday carols rather than chants to demand "a better tax bill."

Listen to Ohioans outside of Senator Portman's Toledo office carolling against the #TrumpTaxScam We wish for a better tax bill

We wish for a better tax bill No tax gift for wealthiest at the expense of the middle class! pic.twitter.com/Wiuw8xMxwE — For Ohio's Future (@ForOurFutureOH) November 27, 2017

The wave of resistance on Monday came on the heels of a new analysis released from the Congressional Budget Office predicting that over the next decade those making up to $75,00 would see a significant tax hike.