That Time Trump Picked Dandruff Off French President Emmanuel Macron During White House Press Availability

"We have to make him perfect," Trump said after doing so. "He is perfect."

French President Emanual Macron as he has his shoulders cleaned by U.S. President Donald Trump during a White House press availability on Tuesday. (Photo: Screenshot/CNN)

On Tuesday, in front a scrum of White House reporters, the President of the United States of America Donald J. Trump swept what may have been dandruff off the shoulder of visiting French President Emmanual Macron.

"We have to make him perfect," Trump said after doing so. "He is perfect."

In case presidential historians from either country ever forget, here's what that moment looked like:

It might seem out of character for the most powerful man on the world to do somthing so utterly bizarre, until you remember this telling moment at the NATO summit in Brussels last year, when Trump pushed Montenegro's Prime Minister Dusko Markovic out of the way in order to be at the front of a group photo.

For anyone who forgets that moment, this is what it looked like:

And in slow motion:

