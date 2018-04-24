That Time Trump Picked Dandruff Off French President Emmanuel Macron During White House Press Availability

On Tuesday, in front a scrum of White House reporters, the President of the United States of America Donald J. Trump swept what may have been dandruff off the shoulder of visiting French President Emmanual Macron.

"We have to make him perfect," Trump said after doing so. "He is perfect."

In case presidential historians from either country ever forget, here's what that moment looked like:

“We do have a very special relationship,” President Trump says as he brushes off what he describes as "dandruff" from French President Macron’s shoulder. “We have to make him perfect. He is perfect.” pic.twitter.com/cXZx6dHnpB — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 24, 2018

It might seem out of character for the most powerful man on the world to do somthing so utterly bizarre, until you remember this telling moment at the NATO summit in Brussels last year, when Trump pushed Montenegro's Prime Minister Dusko Markovic out of the way in order to be at the front of a group photo.

For anyone who forgets that moment, this is what it looked like:

During his visit to NATO headquarters, Trump moves in front of Montenegro Prime Minister Dusko Markovic to be in front of the group pic.twitter.com/kYDfshnVrp — POLITICO (@politico) May 25, 2017

And in slow motion: