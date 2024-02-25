Man Sets Himself on Fire Outside Israeli Embassy in DC

This a breaking news story... Please check back for possible updates...



An unidentified man in Washington, D.C. was reported to be in critical condition Sunday after setting himself on fire outside the Israeli Embassy in what may have been a desperate act of protest against the ongoing military assault and humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

The DC Police Department said in a statement that its officers reponded to a call at approximately 1:00 pm local time "to assist the United States Secret Service after an individual set themselves on fire in front of an embassy in the block."



The police said "the adult male was transported by DC Fire and EMS to a local hospital where they remain in critical condition."



Independent journalist Talia Jane, who claimed to have obtained footage of the self-immolation, reports that in the video the "individual, wearing fatigues, introduces himself as 'an active duty member of the U.S. Air Force and I will no longer be complicit in genocide.' After ignition, he repeatedly yells 'Free Palestine.'" Common Dreams could not independently verify this reporting.



Lynn Sweet, veteran journalist and DC bureau chief for the Chicago Sun-Times, spoke to a member of the Secret Service who confirmed what happened appeared to be a self-immolation. Sweet shared footage of the area right outside the Israeli Embassy where the incident took place.