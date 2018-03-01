Want to Get Trump to Start a Trade War? Follow Steel Industry's Lead and Buy Some Ad Time on Fox & Friends

"Tariffs are economically destructive and regressive. Imposing a 25 percent tariff on steel and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum is bad policy for the vast majority of Americans."

Donald Trump models a hard hat in support of the miners during his rally at the Charleston Civic Center on May 5, 2016 in Charleston, West Virginia. Trump became the Republican presumptive nominee following his landslide win in indiana on Tuesday.(Photo by Mark Lyons/Getty Images)

Despite opposition from much of his entire cabinet and warnings that imposing strict tariffs on steel imports would likely harm many American workers while sparking a trade war, President Donald Trump on Thursday decided to go ahead with the punishing import restrictions anyway—just days after the steel industry launched a massive ad blitz aired on TV programs "Trump has been known to watch."

—Richard Phillips, Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy

"We hope the president will see the ad and approves of the message," said Scott Paul, president of the Alliance for American Manufacturing, which funded the six-figure ad buy that appeared on Fox, CNN, and MSNBC.

Aired for the first time on Tuesday, the ads implored Trump—who reportedly watches four hours of TV per day—to "take action" and declared that "America's workers are counting on you to protect our jobs and to defend our national security. It's time to keep the promise and to protect American Steel."

As the New York Times reported shortly after Trump's announcement, one of the ads ran during "Fox & Friends," reportedly the president's favorite show, before Trump sent this tweet on Thursday:

Trump has long approved of this message trumpeted by the steel industry—making it one of the central planks of his campaign—but hesitated to take action on it as members of his administration argued the move would likely provoke retaliation from other countries, China in particular.

 

On Thursday, Trump flouted these warnings and announced that he will impose a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum. While many crucial details of the plan are murky and still being written, Trump is expected to formally sign the trade measures as early as next week.

Almost immediately after Trump announced his plan during a hastily-organized meeting with steel and aluminum executives, the stock market began to plummet, other nations pledged to enact countermeasures, and analysts repeated warnings that tariffs will not reverse the steel industry's decline and could lead to massive job losses, just as they did in 2002.

While labor-backed economists recognize the role tariffs can play in protecting some jobs in the steel industry, other experts concluded that Trump's approach is a long way from a progressive or sound trade policy.

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

