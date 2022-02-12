Police Effort to End Anti-Vax Blockade in Canada Results in 'Block Party Atmosphere'

This is a developing story... Check back for possible updates...\r\n\r\nAn effort to end the blockade and disperse protesters fully from the area appeared to stall Saturday afternoon as police chose not to arrest demonstrators even as the initial encampment maintained by those opposed to Covid-19 public health rules was cleared.\r\n\r\nAs journalist Taylor Campbell, part of the Windsor Star reporting team, tweeted just after 3:30 pm ET:\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s like it\u0026#039;s turned into a street party this afternoon,\u0022 tweeted another Star reporter. \u0022Tables have been set up on Huron Church for refreshments. Police haven\u0026#039;t moved in several hours.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhile no arrests were reported, and the stand-off between law enforcement and protests remained relatively peaceful, Campell subsequently reported that police were ticketing and towing vehicles that remained in the protest area.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nNational correspondent Thomas Daigle, with CBC News, tweeted:\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022It’s not clear whether Windsor police have a strategy to make the crowd disperse but more and more protesters are arriving,\u0022 Daigle added. \u0022Earlier, officers outnumbered protesters but that does not appear to be the case anymore.\u0022\r\n\r\nEarlier...\r\n\r\nPolice in Windsor, Ontario mobilized Saturday morning to clear right-wing demonstrators opposed to public health measures related to the Covid-19 pandemic from a bridge at the nation\u0026#039;s border with the United States in order to end a dayslong blockade that brought traffic to a standstill and disrupted international trade.\r\n\r\n\u0022We urge all demonstrators to act lawfully \u0026amp; peacefully,\u0022 police in Windsor, Ontario, home to the Ambassador Bridge, tweeted in announcing the deployment just after 8:00 am local time. The police said they were initiating enforcement of an injunction issued Friday by a judge in Ottawa who said complete blockage of the bridge \u0022cannot be tolerated.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs of 11:00 am, police had compressed protesters into a smaller area for what one reporter on the scene described as a \u0022stand off\u0022 as law enforcement threatened to tow vehicles or arrest individuals that did not leave voluntarily from places blocking the flow of traffic.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nEarlier, local reporter Katerina Georgieva, with CBC Windsor News at 6, was posting video clips from the scene at the bridge as the police moved into to clear the area.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nShortly later, Georgieva posted additional videos showing demonstrators moving some of their vehicles and dismantling portions of an encampment, including a cooking area and other structures.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAs some demonstrators sang the Canadian national anthem and waved flags, the police slowing walked them away from the area where they had been blocking the road:\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSubsequently, additional forces with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) arrived and a large military assault vehicle was also dispatched:\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIt did not appear the police were met with significant resistance, but while some in the small group left voluntarily a smaller contingent vowed to \u0022hold the line\u0022:\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nOne demonstrator, Chris Mayville, who spoke to the CBC said that he would not be deterred after hearing about Friday\u0026#039;s injunction. \r\n\r\n\u0022Bring it,\u0022 Mayville told the CBC. \u0022Do you think I care?\u0026nbsp;Do you think I care about a fine? I\u0026#039;m going\u0026nbsp;to pay a fine? No. You think I\u0026nbsp;care about their mandates? No. This needs to end.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022I\u0026#039;m going to stay until the arrests,\u0022 he said.