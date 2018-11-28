CNN's Anderson Cooper Cancels Segment With Climate Report Author to Give Rick Santorum More Air Time

Katharine Hayhoe, co-author of the latest federal climate assessment and Director of Texas Tech Climate Science Center, has been vocal about the Trump Administration’s response to its own report on climate change. While this makes her an ideal subject to speak truth to power about the reality of global warming, her latest interview for Anderson Cooper 360° did not air.

I get my hair and make up done, we drive across the city, I do the interview, Anderson is lovely, the whole thing takes three hours .... and they don’t air the interview. Instead, they give more airtime to Santorum, so he can to continue to spread disinformation. — Katharine Hayhoe (@KHayhoe) November 28, 2018

In a thread on Twitter, Hayhoe said that, despite being interviewed by Cooper, the segment was replaced with airtime for far-right former senator and presidential candidate Rick Santorum. “Please! they said, we will send a car! Ok, I said. It’s important. I will do it,” she tweeted. “I get my hair and make up done, we drive across the city, I do the interview, Anderson is lovely, the whole thing takes three hours .... and they don’t air the interview. Instead, they give more airtime to Santorum, so he can to continue to spread disinformation.”

Santorum became a CNN senior political commentator in January 2017 and is paid to regularly espouse right-wing views, only occasionally disagreeing with the Republican line. Most recently, he claimed on-air that climate change scientists are “driven by money,” before praising the Trump administration for attempting to bury Hayhoe’s report.

Hayhoe went on to tweet that she had been cancelled by All In with Chris Hayes three times, “once when I was literally in a chair with that earpiece in my ear.” In July of this year, Hayes tweeted that climate change was a “palpable ratings killer.”

Stefan Rahmstorf, Head of Earth System Analysis at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, commiserated with Hayhoe, tweeting, “Has happened to me several times, although yours is particularly bad. It just made me more reluctant to oblige to media calls.”

Hayhoe co-authored the report with federal scientists from 13 different agencies, who concluded that the U.S. will warm at least three to six more degrees by the end of the century unless fossil fuel use is reduced significantly. The report also warns that sea level rise will result in mass migration and details how global warming has greatly exacerbated wildfires in the U.S.

The idea that an issue of such global and national significance—which played a role in California’s deadliest wildfire on record, as well as the worst hurricanes the country has ever seen—could be dependent on ratings and replaced with outright climate denial should be of great concern to cable news audiences. Media Matters reported that, in 2017, news shows failed to link major weather events to climate change, but focused instead devoted its climate coverage to actions of the Trump White House.

Hayhoe tweeted that, when invited to appear on MSNBC this week, she said, “I would be delighted to talk to you, but in order to be a wise steward of my time, I need a guarantee the interview will air, barring a major disaster, an assassination, or the end of the world. They did not reply.”

We have reached out to both CNN and MSNBC about the scientist’s experience and will update this article once we hear back. The Cooper interview can be found embedded below.