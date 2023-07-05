Supreme Court's Right-Wing Majority Goes on Repression Spree

It is that time of year again: when the United States Supreme Court ruins everyone’s summer with its sociopathic rulings.

Last summer, on June 24, the top judicial body overturned Roe v Wade, the landmark ruling that legalised abortion nationwide in 1973. Hardest hit by the decision were poor women of colour, such being the institutionalised inequality that prevails in the world’s self-appointed paragon of justice.

The day prior to the demise of US abortion rights, the Supreme Court enshrined the right to carry a gun outside the home. This came almost one month after a gunman massacred 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Now in 2023, the court has proven equally committed to eroding the potential for wellbeing among significant sectors of the US population.

Take the recent ruling that bans colleges from considering race as a factor in admissions, a reversal of affirmative action policies that were meant to fuel diversity in schools and to atone, to some extent, for the country’s lengthy history of racialised socioeconomic oppression.

In the court’s view, apparently, offering Black and Latino students a mirage of equal opportunity constitutes discrimination against whites and Asian-Americans – which makes about as much sense as saying wheelchair ramps discriminate against non-disabled people or that offering classes of English as a second language discriminates against native English speakers.

Anyway, you cannot sustain the tyranny of an elite minority if you start giving everyone a fair chance at everything.

In another recent education-related stunt, the Supreme Court struck down President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, which he had magnanimously put forth after having assisted in creating the student debt crisis in the first place. The ruling affects well over 40 million people in the US.

The Supreme Court case in question, Biden v Nebraska, hinged on the argument that the Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority (MOHELA) – and by extension the state of Missouri – would suffer revenue losses in the event of debt cancellation. However, as was revealed back in May in a collaborative exposé by the Roosevelt Institute and the Debt Collective, the first debtors’ union in the US, MOHELA’s revenues were projected to increase even if the Biden plan had gone through.

This information was confirmed in internal MOHELA documents. And yet reality matters little when the future of the plutocracy is at stake.