Test -B-Test 6

Support Our Work in 2023 With a New Year's Gift
We are independent, non-profit, advertising-free and 100% reader supported.
#
To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.
"House Republicans are openly plotting to hold the full faith and credit of the United States hostage—threatening to blow up our entire economy—because they want to force cuts to Social Security and Medicare," said one House Democrat.
Republicans who have pledged to use their narrow majority in the House to pursue steep federal spending cuts have sent a clear message in recent days: The bloated Pentagon budget is safe, but Social Security, Medicare, and other key government programs are not.
Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Fla.) expressed that sentiment during a Monday interview on Fox Business, telling host Maria Bartiromo, "I'm all for a balanced budget, but we're not going to do it on the backs of our troops and our military."
"If we really want to talk about the debt and spending, it's the entitlement programs," said Waltz, referring to Medicare and Social Security, among other programs. (By law, Social Security cannot add to the federal deficit.)
The office of Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas)—one of the far-right Republicans that initially opposed Rep. Kevin McCarthy's (R-Calif.) bid for House speaker—was particularly adamant in a Twitter post on Sunday, declaring that "cuts to defense were NEVER DISCUSSED" in talks with McCarthy.
"In fact, there was broad agreement spending cuts should focus on NON-DEFENSE discretionary spending," Roy's office wrote, singling out a broad category that includes federal budgets for healthcare, education, environmental programs, and more.
The Texas Republican's staff was attempting to dispel reports last week that McCarthy opponents were seeking to cap federal spending across the board at Fiscal Year 2022 levels, a demand that—if fulfilled—would lop tens of billions of dollars off the historically high Pentagon budget in addition to slashing non-military domestic programs.
The reports of potential Pentagon cuts on the horizon contributed to a recent decline in the stock prices of major military contractors such as Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman.
Politicoreported Monday that McCarthy did ultimately agree to hold a "vote on a budget framework that caps discretionary spending at fiscal 2022 levels and aims to balance the federal budget in a decade," but Republicans have insisted this week that any proposal to cut the U.S. military budget—something progressives in the House support—would likely go nowhere, even though the Pentagon is rife with waste and abuse.
"Most of us won't vote for cuts to defense," Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.), a member of the House Armed Services Committee, told Politico.
Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.), the top Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee, said in a statement last week that the non-military spending cuts floated by House Republicans "would harm communities and families across the United States who are already struggling with inflation and the rising cost of living."
"From cuts to public health investments to decreases in funding for education," DeLauro added, "this secret deal endangers so much of the progress we made to help children and families, create better-paying jobs, strengthen our national security, and protect our environment."
"The same Republicans who plunged the House of Representatives into chaos last week are prepared to plunge America into an economic crisis... unless Democrats agree to their demands to cut Social Security and Medicare."
The omnibus spending package that Congress approved last month over the objections of Roy and other far-right Republicans includes $858 billion in military funding, making up more than half of the $1.7 trillion measure. Adjusted for inflation, the $772.5 billion allocated to non-military discretionary programs in the package represents a cut compared to the previous fiscal year.
In recent months, House Republicans–including Texas Rep. Jodey Arrington, who was just chosen to head the chamber's budget committee—have said they want to target both discretionary government outlays and mandatory spending that includes Social Security and Medicare, potentially using the debt ceiling as leverage to secure changes to the popular programs.
Bloomberg Governmentreported in October that Arrington said an "increase in the eligibility age for both programs would be a commonsense change," a sentiment echoed by several other House Republicans.
A slide shown during a House Republican conference meeting on Tuesday indicates that the party is committed to exploiting a debt ceiling showdown to push for spending cuts—even though such cuts would likely be a non-starter for the Senate and White House.
The seventh point on the slide, titled "Budget and Spending," states that the House GOP "will not agree to Debt Limit increase without budget agreement or commensurate fiscal reforms."
The slide also signals that the House GOP will push for "reforms" to mandatory spending programs and "reject any negotiations with the Senate" on spending unless their proposals "reduce non-defense discretionary."
\u201cA slide shown in GOP Conference meeting showed the budget and spending priorities for the 118th Congress, including tying the debt ceiling to spending cuts\u201d— Annie Grayer (@Annie Grayer) 1673364794
"There it is in black and white," Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.) tweeted in response to the presentation.
In October, Boyle led a group of House Democrats in imploring party leaders to raise the debt ceiling during the lame-duck session to avoid a potentially damaging 2023 showdown with Republicans. The Democratic leadership did not heed Boyle's call.
"House Republicans are openly plotting to hold the full faith and credit of the United States hostage—threatening to blow up our entire economy—because they want to force cuts to Social Security and Medicare," Boyle wrote Tuesday.
The progressive advocacy group Social Security Works similarly warned that "the same Republicans who plunged the House of Representatives into chaos last week are prepared to plunge America into an economic crisis... unless Democrats agree to their demands to cut Social Security and Medicare."
"How many of these Americans will die from Covid-19 as a result of limited access to these lifesaving vaccines?" asked the senator. "The number could well be in the thousands."
Expressing "very deep concerns" about the effects of corporate price gouging on public health and the financial well-being of working people, Sen. Bernie Sanders on Tuesday called on Covid-19 vaccine manufacturer Moderna to reverse its reported plan to significantly increase the price of its vaccine, representing a 4,000% markup over its estimated production cost of less than $3 and a quadrupling of the $26.36 the U.S. government has previously paid for each dose.
As Common Dreamsreported Tuesday, the company is planning to raise the price to as much as $130 per dose—a price hike the Vermont Independent senator called particularly "outrageous" considering the role the U.S. government played in the development of the vaccine.
"The vaccine was jointly developed in partnership with scientists from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), a U.S. government agency that is funded by U.S. taxpayers," wrote Sanders in a letter to Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna. "The federal government directly provided$1.7 billion to your company for research and development, and guaranteed your company billions more in sales. In other words, you propose to make the vaccine unaffordable for the residents of this country who made the production of the vaccine possible."
"The purpose of the recent taxpayer investment in Moderna was to protect the health and lives of the American people, not to turn a handful of corporate executives and investors into multibillionaires."
The message Sanders, who is the incoming chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee, intended to send was simple, he said on Twitter: "In the midst of a public health crisis, quadrupling the price of a publicly funded Covid-19 vaccine is unacceptable corporate greed."
\u201cI sent a letter today to the CEO of Moderna with a simple message: In the midst of a public health crisis, quadrupling the price of a publicly-funded COVID-19 vaccine is unacceptable corporate greed.\u201d— Bernie Sanders (@Bernie Sanders) 1673370434
Sanders warned that the company's price gouging is certain to cause a strain on the federal budget as well as households across the country and could lead to an untold number of preventable deaths as Americans struggle to pay for a vaccine that has been distributed free-of-charge since late 2020.
"The huge increase in price that you have proposed will have a significantly negative impact on the budgets of Medicaid, Medicare, and other government programs that will continue covering the vaccine without cost-sharing for patients," wrote Sanders. "Your outrageous price boost will also increase private health insurance premiums. Perhaps most significantly, the quadrupling of prices will make the vaccine unavailable for many millions of uninsured and underinsured Americans who will not be able to afford it."
"How many of these Americans will die from Covid-19 as a result of limited access to these lifesaving vaccines?" he added. "While nobody can predict the exact figure, the number could well be in the thousands. In the midst of a deadly pandemic, restricting access to this much needed vaccine is unconscionable."
Sanders also pointed out that Moderna and its top executives owe much of their financial success to the vaccine they produced with the help of the U.S. government, with Bancel himself reportedly becoming a multibillionaire "as a direct result of Moderna's Covid vaccine."
Other co-founders are now worth more than $2 billion each, he wrote, adding that "Moderna approved a$926 million golden parachute for you once you leave the company along with $160 million for Stephen Hoge (Moderna's president) and $53 million for Juan Andres (Moderna's chief technical officer)."
Sanders' letter suggests that Bancel, in light of his company's reported pricing decision, "is a corporate ingrate for the ages," tweeted science writer Antonio Regalado.
"The purpose of the recent taxpayer investment in Moderna was to protect the health and lives of the American people," wrote the senator, "not to turn a handful of corporate executives and investors into multibillionaires."
Demonstrators in Brazil are demanding accountability in the wake of a failed "January 6-style" insurrection carried out by supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro.
Thousands of Brazilians hit the streets of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo on Monday night to demand jail time for the right-wing activists who attacked the country's capital along with everyone who aided and abetted them.
"No amnesty! No amnesty! No amnesty!" democracy defenders wrote on banners and chanted as they marched in the wake of a failed "January 6-style" insurrection carried out by supporters of far-right former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro one week after leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was inaugurated.
"These people need to be punished, the people who ordered it need to be punished, those who gave money for it need to be punished," Bety Amin, a 61-year-old therapist with the word "DEMOCRACY" stretched across the back of her shirt, said on São Paulo's main boulevard, The Associated Press reported. “They don't represent Brazil. We represent Brazil."
Just as devotees of then-U.S. President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021 in a deadly attempt to prevent Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's win, Bolsonaristas on Sunday ransacked Brazil's presidential palace, Congress, and Supreme Court in Brasília in a bid to oust Lula, who was not in the capital at the time.
Marcelo Menezes, a 59-year-old police officer from northeastern Pernambuco state, described Sunday's coup attempt as "unacceptable" and a manifestation of "terrorism." Joining a march in São Paulo on Monday, he said, "I'm here in defense of democracy, I'm here in defense of the people."
"These people need to be punished, the people who ordered it need to be punished, those who gave money for it need to be punished."
Approximately 1,500 people have been arrested since Sunday's attack, according to Brazilian Justice Minister Flávio Dino. Most were arrested Monday when authorities dismantled a protest camp erected near military headquarters in the federal capital.
The Federal Police's press office told AP that "it plans to indict at least 1,000 people, and has begun transferring them to the nearby Papuda prison."
Lula's administration "says that is only the start," AP reported. "Dino vowed to prosecute those who acted behind the scenes to summon supporters on social media and finance their transport for crimes including organized crime, staging a coup, and violent abolition of the democratic rule of law. He also said authorities would investigate allegations that local security personnel allowed the destruction to proceed unabated."
According to AP:
Protesters' push for accountability evokes memories of an amnesty law that for decades has protected military members accused of abuse and murder during the country's 1964-85 dictatorship. A 2014 truth commission report sparked debate over how Brazil has grappled with the regime's legacy.
Declining to mete out punishment "can avoid tensions at the moment, but perpetuates instability," Luis Felipe Miguel, a professor of political science at the University of Brasília, wrote in a column entitled "No Amnesty" published Monday evening. "That is the lesson we should have learned from the end of the military dictatorship, when Brazil opted not to punish the regime's killers and torturers."
Dino, for his part, said that "we cannot and will not compromise in fulfilling our legal duties," adding: "This fulfillment is essential so such events do not repeat themselves."
Lula on Sunday signed a decree putting the federal government in charge of security in the capital. The measure has moved to the Senate after being approved by the lower Chamber of Deputies on Monday night.
The riot in Brasília, fueled in part by disinformation spread on social media, was a reminder of the ongoing threat to democracy posed by far-right forces that refuse to accept Bolsonaro's loss.
Following Lula's victory in a late-October runoff election, some of Bolsonaro's most ardent backers blocked hundreds of roads across Brazil and spent more than two months calling for a military coup to keep the defeated incumbent in power.
Last month, Bolsonaristas set fire to cars and buses and tried to breach federal police headquarters in Brasília. That preview of this past weekend's violence came just days after Bolsonaro broke his post-election silence to tell supporters that his political fate rested in their hands.
"Who decides where I go are you," Bolsonaro told a crowd outside the gates of the presidential residence on December 9. "Who decides which way the armed forces go are you."
In the immediate aftermath of Sunday's anti-democratic assault, Lula vowed to hold "fascist fanatics" and their financial backers accountable. The president also accused Bolsonaro—a vocal admirer of Brazil's former U.S.-backed military dictatorship, in which he served as an army officer—of encouraging the violence.
Bolsonaro quickly denied Lula's accusation from Orlando, Florida, where he traveled just two days before the presidential transition, after which his diplomatic visa would have expired.
After what happened on Sunday, "we need to go to the street," Marcos Gama, a retiree who participated in a Monday night march in São Paulo, told AP. "We need to react."
Gama's sentiment was shared by Olavo Passos de Souza, a doctoral student in history at Stanford University, who wrote Tuesday in Jacobin that "the anti-democratic thuggery in Brasília has exposed the authoritarianism of Bolsonaro's political camp and underlined the need for a decisive fightback."
Passos de Souza continued:
The riots in the capital have peeled back the veneer of democratic renovation and peaceful transition associated with Lula's inauguration to reveal a shattered republic. We will have to see whether the promises of sweeping punishment for those responsible are going to be delivered upon. But the decisive response of the new administration shows that Lula and his cabinet are not willing to tolerate a violent challenge to democracy from supporters of a disgraced politician who has fled the country to avoid arrest.
The far-right coup attempt has been condemned by heads of state throughout the Americas, including Biden, who said that "Brazil's democratic institutions have our full support."
Numerous Democratic lawmakers have called on the U.S. to stop providing refuge to Bolsonaro in Florida. Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) is among those who have urged the U.S. to revoke Bolsonaro's visa and extradite him back to Brazil where he can face accountability.
The fascist mobs that tried to overthrow the democratically elected governments of the U.S. and Brazil were inspired by Trump and Bolsonaro's thoroughly disproven but relentless lies about how their respective presidential contests were "stolen."
While more than 950 U.S. residents who participated in the January 6 insurrection have been arrested so far, federal lawmakers and prosecutors have failed to hold Trump and the far-right members of Congress who continue to spread the "big lie" responsible for the damage they have done to U.S. democracy, with many now holding key levers of power in the House.