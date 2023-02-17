New Report on Pesticides and Climate Change Reveals Threat of Vicious Cycle

Support Common Dreams Today
Shane Tan, shane.tan@berlinrosen.com
Emily Summerlin, esummerlin@panna.org
Today, a new report analyzes how pesticide use fuels climate change and vice versa, raising risks to the environment, public health and food security.
Developed by Pesticide Action Network North America (PANNA), the report is the first in-depth scientific review of the issue and features evidence-based recommendations for how policymakers can help break this cycle by supporting agroecological farming practices and pesticide reduction targets, and promoting the rights of people most impacted by pesticide use.
“Our new report reveals how oil and gas companies and pesticide manufacturers have followed a similar playbook — strategically promoting flawed solutions to the climate crisis, like carbon capture and storage and new digital agriculture tools, which in reality offer minimal climate benefits. Corporations tout these novel technologies to protect their reputation, while they continue to profit from fossil fuels. We need deeper, transformative approaches to actually solve the root problems of our broken food system.“ – Asha Sharma, PANNA Organizing Co-Director and report co-author.
“Reductions in pesticide use and the adoption of agroecology would decrease greenhouse gas emissions, while also reducing acute poisonings, long-term diseases like cancer, and other health impacts that rural communities face from pesticide exposure.” – Nayamin Martinez, Executive Director of Central California Environmental Justice Network
The report highlights the staggering levels of greenhouse gases emitted throughout pesticides’ full lifecycles and how synthetic pesticides are ultimately derived from fossil fuels, while also outlining how climate change is anticipated to increase pest pressures and decrease the efficacy of pesticides – likely leading to increased pesticide use as climate change impacts worsen.
The analysis also covers the racial and environmental injustices of pesticide use and climate change, and how the compounded health effects from both disproportionately impact people of color – such as farmworkers facing both extreme heat and wildfire smoke while harvesting crops as well as working in and living close to pesticide-laden agricultural fields.
“Governments are investing billions of dollars to address climate change, but these investments will fall woefully short unless they incorporate pesticide use reduction strategies and promotion of agroecological growing practices, which work with nature instead of against it, while centering the decision-making power of farmers, farmworkers, Indigenous peoples, and local communities.” – Margaret Reeves, PANNA Senior Scientist and report co-author.
PANNA (Pesticide Action Network North America) works to replace pesticide use with ecologically sound and socially just alternatives. As one of five autonomous PAN Regional Centers worldwide, we link local and international consumer, labor, health, environment and agriculture groups into an international citizens' action network. This network challenges the global proliferation of pesticides, defends basic rights to health and environmental quality, and works to ensure the transition to a just and viable society.
"American families working to put food on the table deserve to know whether the increased prices they are paying for eggs represent a legitimate response to reduced supply or out-of-control corporate greed."
Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Katie Porter on Thursday demanded answers from the five largest egg producers in the United States over recent price surges that companies have blamed on an avian flu outbreak—a narrative that advocates view as an effort to distract attention from rampant profiteering in the industry.
Warren (D-Mass.) and Porter (D-Calif.) invoked that criticism in letters to Rose Acre Farms, Cal-Maine Foods, Hillandale Farms, Versova Management, and Daybreak Foods, writing that they are concerned by the "massive spike" in prices and "the extent to which egg producers may be using fears about avian flu and supply shocks as a cover to pad their own profits at the expense of American families."
"American families working to put food on the table deserve to know whether the increased prices they are paying for eggs represent a legitimate response to reduced supply or out-of-control corporate greed," the lawmakers wrote. "Although wholesale prices have decreased, consumers are still waiting for relief at the grocery checkout, which could take several more weeks."
Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows that the average price for a carton of a dozen large Grade A eggs was $4.80 in January, up from $1.93 a year earlier. Consumers in some states have been paying more than $7 per carton in recent weeks.
To explain the price surge—which has been eyebrow-raising even amid elevated inflation throughout the U.S. economy—egg-producing companies have pointed to a large avian flu outbreak that has impacted an estimated 58 million birds, including around 43 million egg-laying chickens.
But the advocacy group Farm Action has argued that the industry's explanations "don't stand up to the facts."
"Cal-Maine's net average selling price for a dozen conventional eggs increased by 150.5% from a year ago," the group observed last month. "The average size of egg-laying flocks never dropped more than six to eight percent lower than it was a year prior. Moreover, the effect of the loss of egg-laying hens on production was itself blunted by 'record-high' lay rates throughout the year."
"And there's one other critical piece missing from this industry narrative—Cal-Maine, which controls 20% of the egg market, hasn't reported a single case of avian flu at any of its facilities," Farm Action added.
In a recent letter to Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan, Farm Action demanded an investigation into the highly concentrated industry, noting that top companies such as Cal-Maine "have a history of engaging in 'cartelistic conspiracies' to limit production, split markets, and increase prices for consumers."
\u201cBREAKING: @SenWarren confronts Big Egg corporations in a series of direct letters, demanding an explanation on the record-breaking price of eggs.\u201d— Farm Action (@Farm Action) 1676636806
Warren and Porter spotlighted Farm Action's work in their letter Thursday, decrying industry practices as "a pattern we've seen too often since the Covid-19 pandemic: companies jacking up their prices to pad their own profits, putting an additional burden on American families and the economy as a whole."
"Cal-Maine Foods, which controls approximately 20% of the retail egg market, was reporting record profit margins and no positive avian flu cases on any of its farms," the lawmakers wrote. "In December, Cal-Maine Foods reported a gross profits increase of more than 600% over the same quarter in 2021, which the company claimed was 'driven by record average conventional egg selling price."
The two progressive Democrats asked the egg giants to promptly answer a series of specific questions, including, "To what extent has your company met or exceeded quarterly profit margin goals during the 2022 avian flu outbreak?"
The lawmakers also asked whether the companies' "executives, officials, or any other affiliated individuals" had "any direct or indirect communication with other egg producers about production or prices for eggs?"
"Given corporations' rampant profiteering during the Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing economic crisis, and the egg industry's history of anticompetitive practices," Warren and Porter wrote, "[we] ask that you provide transparency about the rationale for the
increase in egg prices and the financial impact on your company."
"When rail companies reduced their workforce by 30% under orders from Wall Street, bad things happen—like the dangerous derailments in Ohio and Michigan," said Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Sen. Bernie Sanders on Thursday connected the spate of recent train derailments in the United States to Wall Street-backed cost-cutting and other policy decisions that have decimated the rail industry's workforce and compromised safety for the sake of larger profits.
"When rail companies reduced their workforce by 30% under orders from Wall Street, bad things happen—like the dangerous derailments in Ohio and Michigan," Sanders (I-Vt.), the chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, wrote on social media. "Rail companies not only must provide seven days of paid sick leave to workers, they must stop skimping on safety measures."
The toxic crash in East Palestine, Ohio has drawn greater scrutiny to a widely adopted model known as
Precision Scheduled Railroading (PSR), which rail workers have said is at least partially to blame for the derailment and broader crises across the industry. Under PSR, The New York Timesexplains, rail companies focus on "running rigid, consistent schedules, streamlining processes and routes, and cutting back on equipment and employees."
According to the
U.S. Surface Transportation Board, Class I railroads—including Norfolk Southern, the company at the center of the derailments in Ohio and Michigan—have collectively slashed their workforces by 29% over the past six years, terminating roughly 45,000 employees including safety personnel.
An
analysis conducted by USA Today earlier this month found that while "catastrophic events involving trains and chemicals may be uncommon, [hazardous material] cargo violations caught during inspections of rail shippers and operators appear to be climbing."
"Over the last five years, federal inspectors have flagged 36% more hazmat violations compared with the five years prior—and fines for those are up 16%.," the outlet noted.
One Norfolk Southern employee
toldMotherboard this week that train derailments and other rail disasters are "going to keep happening if regulators continue to allow this business model to ravage our nation's freight rail system in the pursuit of profit."
"My fear is that these corporations have so much money and political influence that nothing is going to change," the worker added.
"Secretary Pete Buttigieg must heed rail workers' calls and implement common-sense regulations to ensure this never happens again."
In addition to fighting to deny their increasingly exhausted workers paid sick leave, Norfolk Southern and other hugely profitable Class I rail carriers have lobbied aggressively against regulatory changes aimed at enhancing industry safety practices.
The Norfolk Southern train cars that derailed in East Palestine were not being regulated as hazardous, despite carrying a known carcinogen that was later released into the air.
"After rail industry donors delivered more than $6 million to GOP campaigns, the Trump administration—backed by rail lobbyists and Senate Republicans—rescinded part of [a] rule aimed at making better braking systems widespread on the nation's rails," The Leverreported earlier this month. "Specifically, regulators killed provisions requiring rail cars carrying hazardous flammable materials to be equipped with electronic braking systems to stop trains more quickly than conventional air brakes."
In the wake of the East Palestine derailment, progressive lawmakers have ramped up pressure on U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to take steps to more strictly regulate railroads as he suggests—incorrectly—that federal law is preventing him from doing so.
"The train derailment in East Palestine is an ecological and humanitarian disaster caused by a predatory rail industry that constantly puts profit over people," Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) said Thursday. "Secretary Pete Buttigieg must heed rail workers' calls and implement common-sense regulations to ensure this never happens again."
"This recall is long overdue," said U.S. Sen. Ed Markey. "We have been sounding the alarm on the critical flaws in Tesla's software and its misleading advertising for years.
Electric automaker Tesla on Thursday announced it is recalling more than 362,000 vehicles due to their full self-driving software's potential crash risk, adding to the woes of billionaire CEO Elon Musk, whose recently acquired Twitter is beset by operational and financial troubles.
The recall announement came after the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Thursday that Tesla's Full Self-Driving Beta (FSD Beta) software allows a vehicle to "exceed speed limits or travel through intersections in an unlawful or unpredictable manner increases the risk of a crash."
NHTSA said 362,758 Tesla vehicles could potentially be at risk, including "certain 2016-2023 Model S, Model X, 2017-2023 Model 3, and 2020-2023 Model Y vehicles" equipped with FSD Beta.
U.S. Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) said on Twitter that "this recall is long overdue."
"We have been sounding the alarm on the critical flaws in Tesla's software and its misleading advertising for years," he added.
\u201cThe bird is not the only sick company. https://t.co/IP8MfeChZ6\u201d— John B Gilman (@John B Gilman) 1676581469
According toThe Washington Post:
Officials said the software—part of Tesla's driver-assistance package—is being recalled because of the vehicles' failure to stop at intersections or exercise proper caution at yellow signals, come to a complete stop at stop signs, as well as adhere to posted speed limits. The company says it will send a remote update to remedy the problem, as it has done with past recalls.
It is the widest recall yet for the software, which has garnered widespread attention for Tesla's promises to leverage it to make vehicles autonomous.
Last month, Musk assured investors that the software behind its self-driving technology was safe and ready to roll out.
"We would not have released the FSD Beta if the safety statistics were not excellent," he said.
According to NHTSA data, 11 people were killed in U.S. crashes involving vehicles that were using automated driving systems during a four-month period of 2022. Ten of the deaths involved Tesla vehicles, although it is unclear whether the technology or drivers were at fault.
The recall announcement came a day after Tesla fired dozens of employees at its Buffalo, New York factory after workers notified Musk of their intent to unionize.