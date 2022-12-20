Video Shows Biden Saying Iran Nuclear Deal 'Is Dead, But We're Not Gonna Announce It'

U.S. President Joe Biden said in a November exchange caught on camera and now circulating on social media that the Iran nuclear deal \u0022is dead.\u0022\r\n\r\nDamon Maghsoudi, who published the video on Twitter, told The Hill that it was filmed by Sudi Farokhnia, acting president of Iranian-American Democrats of California, on the sidelines of a November 4 campaign event in the state.\r\n\r\nReferring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) negotiated in 2015 under then-President Barack Obama and then ditched three years later by former President Donald Trump, Farokhnia asked Biden—who campaigned on reviving the deal and whose administration has engaged in talks to do so—if he would announce that it is dead.\r\n\r\nBiden responded no, and when the Orange County activist asked why not, he said: \u0022A lot of reasons. It is dead, but we\u0026#039;re not gonna announce it.\u0022\r\n\r\nAfter Farokhnia explained that \u0022we just don\u0026#039;t want any deals with the mullahs... they don\u0026#039;t represent us,\u0022 the president said that \u0022I know they don\u0026#039;t represent you, but they\u0026#039;ll have a nuclear weapon that they\u0026#039;ll represent.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAddressing questions about the video on Tuesday, John Kirby, Biden\u0026#039;s National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, did not use the president\u0026#039;s previous language but confirmed that the JCPOA is not currently a priority, citing Iranian authorities\u0026#039; brutal crackdown on mass protests since September and the government sending unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), or drones, to Russia as it wages war on Ukraine.\r\n\r\n\u0022The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action is just not our focus right now. And it\u0026#039;s not on our agenda. We simply don\u0026#039;t see a deal coming together anytime soon while Iran continues to kill its own citizens and selling UAVs to Russia,\u0022 Kirby told reporters Tuesday. \u0022There is no progress happening with respect to the Iran deal now. We don\u0026#039;t anticipate any progress anytime in the near future. That\u0026#039;s just not our focus.\u0022\r\n\r\nRyan Costello of the National Iranian American Council (NIAC) noted in a series of tweets Tuesday that Trita Parsi of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft \u0022predicted a year ago that the deal was headed toward a coma option—too risky to declare dead, too costly to revive. And that is where the agreement has been since at least the summer.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022As for the \u0026#039;complicated\u0026#039; reasons Biden would not want to formally announce the deal\u0026#039;s demise, one is the protests,\u0022 Costello continued. \u0022With the deal in a coma, the U.S. has been able to rally the international community to press Iran for its abuses, including two unprecedented steps at the U.N.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSeparately, in a statement from NIAC on Tuesday, Costello commended the Biden administration \u0022for taking action to clarify and broaden its sanctions exemptions across all sanctioned countries, including Iran.\u0022\r\n\r\nBefore the video began circulating online, Reuters reported Monday that a senior Biden administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity said that while progress on the nuclear deal is stalled, Enrique Mora, the European diplomat who coordinates negotiations, \u0022keeps talking to all sides.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Whether, when, and how the JCPOA can be revived is a difficult question,\u0022 the Biden official added. \u0022But even if, at some point, the JCPOA were to die, that would not mean that diplomacy would be buried at the same time.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe news agency noted the European Union\u0026#039;s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said last week that \u0022I think that we do not have a better option than the JCPOA to ensure that Iran does not develop nuclear weapons,\u0022 and \u0022we have to continue engaging as much as possible in trying to revive this deal.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nBorrell said in a tweet Tuesday that during a \u0022necessary meeting\u0022 with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in Jordan \u0022amidst deteriorating Iran-E.U. relations,\u0022 he stressed the \u0022need to immediately stop military support to Russia and internal repression in Iran,\u0022 but also agreed that \u0022we must keep communication open and restore JCPOA\u0022 based on the negotiations held in Vienna since last year.\r\n\r\nAccording to Reuters:\r\n\r\n\r\nAmirabdollahian said Western powers should adopt a \u0022constructive\u0022 approach to reviving the nuclear accord, Iran\u0026#039;s foreign ministry said, adding that he told Borrell that parties to the deal should take the \u0022necessary political decision\u0022 to salvage the pact.\r\n\r\nIn separate comments at the conference in Jordan, Amirabdollahian said Iran would back the revival of the deal as long as its red lines were respected, asking other parties to the deal to be \u0022realistic.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\nMeanwhile, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo on Monday told the U.N. Security Council—of which the U.S. is one of five permanent members—that the International Atomic Energy Agency \u0022has reported on the intention of Iran to install new centrifuges at the Natanz Fuel Enrichment Plant and to produce more uranium enriched up to 60% at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We once again call on Iran to reverse the steps it has taken since July 2019 that are not consistent with its nuclear-related commitments under the plan,\u0022 DiCarlo said. \u0022We also call on the United States to lift or waive its sanctions as outlined in the plan, and to extend the waivers regarding the trade in oil with Iran.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Restoring the JCPOA remains crucial: to assure the international community of the peaceful nature of Iran\u0026#039;s nuclear program and to allow Iran to reach its full economic potential,\u0022 she stressed. \u0022We encourage all parties and the United States to resume their efforts to resolve the outstanding issues lest the gains achieved by the plan after years of painstaking efforts be completely lost.\u0022