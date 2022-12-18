'I Will Abide': Musk Holds Twitter Poll to Decide If He'll Step Down as CEO

Elon Musk, the billionaire owner and CEO of Twitter, launched a poll on the social media giant\u0026#039;s platform on Sunday evening asking users to decide whether or not he should step down as head of the company.\r\n\r\n\u0022I will abide by the results of this poll,\u0022 Musk said.\r\n\r\nAs of this writing, the results were approximately 58% in favor of him stepping down and 42% saying he should stay on.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMore than 4 million accounts had responded to the poll within the first hour, with 11 hours more remaining before the voting will be closed.\r\n\r\nMusk has been the center of turmoil and chaos at the company and on the platform since taking it over at the end of October.\r\n\r\nIn addition to sparking millions of accounts to respond to the survey question, the poll sparked conversation about Musk\u0026#039;s intentions and speculation about the platform\u0026#039;s future.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIf Musk steps down as CEO there\u0026#039;s no telling who he would choose to replace him.\r\n\r\nAs he ominously tweeted subsequent to posting the user survey, \u0022As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it.\u0022