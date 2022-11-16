Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

joe_manchin_new-1

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) speaks to reporters before a caucus meeting with fellow Senate Democrats on Capitol Hill on January 18, 2022 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

12 Senate Dems Join GOP in Voting to End Covid Emergency Declaration, Kick Millions Off Medicaid

One public health advocate warned that final passage of the resolution would "affect the cost of vaccines, tests, and treatments, restrict access to Medicaid and telehealth, and restart student loan payments."

Jake Johnson

Twelve members of the Senate Democratic caucus joined Republicans on Tuesday in approving a resolution aimed at terminating the national emergency declaration for Covid-19, a move that would kick millions of people off Medicaid as experts warn of a winter infection and hospitalization surge.

While the White House said Tuesday that President Joe Biden will veto the resolution if it passes the House and reaches his desk, the Senate vote sparked outrage among public health experts and others who stressed the far-reaching implications of the resolution.

"Ending the Covid-19 Emergency Declaration will be disastrous for millions of Americans."

"This is appalling," tweeted Dr. Lucky Tran, a scientist and public health advocate. "This will affect the cost of vaccines, tests, and treatments, restrict access to Medicaid and telehealth, and restart student loan payments."

"Ending the Covid-19 Emergency Declaration will be disastrous for millions of Americans who are struggling to access healthcare, make rent, and pay off their student loans," Tran added.

Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), Mark Warner (D-Va.), John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.), Jon Tester (D-Mont.), Angus King (I-Maine), Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), and Catherine Marie Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) voted for the resolution.

Every Senate Republican with the exception of Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.)—who did not vote—also backed the resolution, which was put forth by Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.).

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) was originally listed as a "yes" vote on the resolution, but his office later said that was a mistake and the roll call was corrected.

In a statement on Tuesday, the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) warned that enactment of the resolution would "unnecessarily and abruptly curtail the ability of the administration to respond to Covid-19."

"Preserving our ability to respond is more important than ever as we head into the winter, when respiratory illnesses such as Covid-19 typically spread more easily," the OMB said. "Strengthened by the ongoing declaration of national emergency, the federal response to Covid-19 continues to save lives, improve health outcomes, and support the American economy. Action by Congress to end these authorities abruptly and prematurely would be a reckless and costly mistake."

"If Congress passes this resolution," the agency added, "the president will veto it."

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act, a measure that Congress approved in 2020, loosened Medicaid eligibility requirements and restricted states from removing people from the program for the duration of the national emergency, which is currently set to expire in January.

The legislation's continuous coverage mandate allowed millions of people to obtain and keep health insurance as the pandemic wreaked havoc on the economy, throwing people out of work and off their employer-sponsored plans.

Related Content

A demonstrator holds a "Medicaid Cuts Kill" sign at a rally

GOP Seizes on Biden's 'Pandemic Is Over' Remark to Demand Medicaid Cuts

Jake Johnson

In a report released in August, the Biden Health and Human Services Department estimated that around 15 million people—including millions of kids—could lose Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) coverage once the public health emergency declaration ends.

Advocates have also warned that millions of people across the U.S. could see their food benefits cut substantially once the Covid-19 emergency declaration ends.

"The U.S. must be ready to ensure that it does not jeopardize the health and food needs of households across the country," a trio of experts wrote in a STAT op-ed last month. "Urgent action by healthcare systems, community organizations, and all levels of government will be necessary to stabilize health and food security among those at greatest risk."

"While vaccines and treatments lessen the life-altering threat of Covid-19," they added, "it is important not to lose sight of the imminent danger to health posed by the expiration of effective expansions of Medicaid and SNAP."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's office said he was mistakenly tallied as a "yes" on the resolution.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Stop State Killing sign

SCOTUS Refuses to Stop Alabama Execution Despite Jury Calling for Life in Prison

Given that Alabama has outlawed judicial override in death penalty cases since Kenneth Eugene Smith was condemned in 1996, calls are mounting for the GOP governor to step in before he is killed.

Jessica Corbett ·

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) arrives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on November 17, 2022.

Nancy Pelosi Announces She Will Not Run For House Leadership Post

"With great confidence in our caucus, I will not seek re-election to Democratic leadership in the next Congress," said the California Democrat.

Common Dreams staff ·

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a rally

Citing Orwell, Judge Blocks 'Positively Dystopian' Censorship Law Backed by DeSantis

The federal judge lambasted Florida officials' argument that "professors enjoy 'academic freedom' so long as they express only those viewpoints of which the state approves."

Jake Johnson ·

"1.5 to survive" message at protest

'Abdication of Responsibility': Fury as COP27 Draft Omits Oil and Gas Phase-Out

"At a COP shaped by more than 600 fossil-fuel lobbyists roaming the halls, parties fighting for progress must push back against weak language that allows the fossil fuel industry to continue its deadly expansion," said one campaigner.

Julia Conley ·

U.S. Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) talk during a House Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington, D.C. on June 30, 2021.

109 Republicans Voted Against Bill to Ban Sexual Assault NDAs

The newly passed Speak Out Act "empowers survivors of sexual assault and harassment to speak openly about their experiences and pursue the justice they deserve," said Rep. Pramila Jayapal.

Kenny Stancil ·

Most Popular

 
  1. Trump Accused of 'Brazen' Campaign Finance Violation a Day Before Expected 2024 Launch
  2. Fresh Call to Impeach Clarence Thomas After Latest Ruling on Jan. 6 Insurrection
  3. A Note of Apology to This Nation's Younger Generations: We Failed You
  4. 'Take Some Ownership': AOC Hits Back After Defeated DCCC Chair Lashes Out
  5. Biden FTC Applauded for Moving to Crack Down on 'Predatory Pricing,' Other Corporate Abuses
  6. 'Horrendous': Labor Dept Accuses Company of Employing Dozens of Children at Slaughterhouses
  7. House Democrat Leads Charge to Bar Trump From Office, Citing 14th Amendment
  8. DOJ Appeals as Trump Judge Blocks Student Debt Cancellation With 'Farcical' Ruling
  9. 12 Senate Dems Join GOP in Voting to End Covid Emergency Declaration, Kick Millions Off Medicaid
  10. Reed/Inhofe Amendment Would Open Floodgates for War Profiteers
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.