12 Senate Dems Join GOP in Voting to End Covid Emergency Declaration, Kick Millions Off Medicaid

Twelve members of the Senate Democratic caucus joined Republicans on Tuesday in approving a resolution aimed at terminating the national emergency declaration for Covid-19, a move that would kick millions of people off Medicaid as experts warn of a winter infection and hospitalization surge.\r\n\r\nWhile the White House said Tuesday that President Joe Biden will veto the resolution if it passes the House and reaches his desk, the Senate vote sparked outrage among public health experts and others who stressed the far-reaching implications of the resolution.\r\n\r\n\u0022Ending the Covid-19 Emergency Declaration will be disastrous for millions of Americans.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This is appalling,\u0022 tweeted Dr. Lucky Tran, a scientist and public health advocate. \u0022This will affect the cost of vaccines, tests, and treatments, restrict access to Medicaid and telehealth, and restart student loan payments.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Ending the Covid-19 Emergency Declaration will be disastrous for millions of Americans who are struggling to access healthcare, make rent, and pay off their student loans,\u0022 Tran added.\r\n\r\nSens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), Mark Warner (D-Va.), John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.), Jon Tester (D-Mont.), Angus King (I-Maine), Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.),\u0026nbsp;Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), and Catherine Marie Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) voted for the resolution.\r\n\r\nEvery Senate Republican with the exception of Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.)—who did not vote—also backed the resolution, which was put forth by Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.).\r\n\r\nSenate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) was originally listed as a \u0022yes\u0022 vote on the resolution, but his office later said that was a mistake and the roll call was corrected.\r\n\r\nIn a statement on Tuesday, the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) warned that enactment of the resolution would \u0022unnecessarily and abruptly curtail the ability of the administration to respond to Covid-19.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Preserving our ability to respond is more important than ever as we head into the winter, when respiratory illnesses such as Covid-19 typically spread more easily,\u0022 the OMB said. \u0022Strengthened by the ongoing declaration of national emergency, the federal response to Covid-19 continues to save lives, improve health outcomes, and support the American economy. Action by Congress to end these authorities abruptly and prematurely would be a reckless and costly mistake.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022If Congress passes this resolution,\u0022 the agency added, \u0022the president will veto it.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Families First Coronavirus Response Act, a measure that Congress approved in 2020, loosened Medicaid eligibility requirements and restricted states from removing people from the program for the duration of the national emergency, which is currently set to expire in January.\r\n\r\nThe legislation\u0026#039;s continuous coverage mandate allowed millions of people to obtain and keep health insurance as the pandemic wreaked havoc on the economy, throwing people out of work and off their employer-sponsored plans.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn a report released in August, the Biden Health and Human Services Department estimated that around 15 million people—including millions of kids—could lose Medicaid and Children\u0026#039;s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) coverage once the public health emergency declaration ends.\r\n\r\nAdvocates have also warned that millions of people across the U.S. could see their food benefits cut substantially once the Covid-19 emergency declaration ends.\r\n\r\n\u0022The U.S. must be ready to ensure that it does not jeopardize the health and food needs of households across the country,\u0022 a trio of experts wrote in a STAT op-ed last month. \u0022Urgent action by healthcare systems, community organizations, and all levels of government will be necessary to stabilize health and food security among those at greatest risk.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022While vaccines and treatments lessen the life-altering threat of Covid-19,\u0022 they added, \u0022it is important not to lose sight of the imminent danger to health posed by the expiration of effective expansions of Medicaid and SNAP.\u0022\r\n\r\nSenate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer\u0026#039;s office said he was mistakenly tallied as a \u0022yes\u0022 on the resolution.