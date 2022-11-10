Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Extinction Rebellion private jet protest 11/10/22

Extinction Rebellion climate activists stage a November 10, 2022 protest against private jets at Farnborough Airport southwest of London in England. (Photo: Extinction Rebellion)

At Least 16 US Climate Activists Arrested at Global Protests Against Private Jets

"The rich are burning down the planet and the damage is irreversible," said one arrested climate scientist. "We must stop them. Banning private jets would be a start."

Brett Wilkins

At least 16 activists were arrested for shutting down the entrances to airports serving private jets across the United States on Thursday as part of worldwide climate protests led by groups including Extinction Rebellion, Scientist Rebellion, New York Communities for Change, and the New York City chapter of the youth-led Sunrise Movement.

"Taking a private jet while the planet is on fire is utter insanity."

According to a representative of New York Communities for Change, seven demonstrators were arrested at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey—the nation's busiest private jetport—while four activists were apprehended at Van Nuys Airport outside Los Angeles, four protesters were taken into police custody at Wilson Air Terminal at Charlotte International Airport in North Carolina, and at least one person was arrested in Seattle.

"The rich are burning down the planet and the damage is irreversible," climate scientist Peter Kalmus, who was arrested in Charlotte, said in a statement. "We must stop them. Banning private jets would be a start."

Referring to the billionaire founders of Amazon.com and Microsoft respectively, Scientist Rebellion member Gianluca Grimalda said: "It is obscene that Jeff Bezos or Bill Gates can fly their private jets tax-free, while global communities starve. It's only fair that wealthy polluters pay the most into climate loss and damage funds to help the most vulnerable countries adapt."

While private jets account for a tiny fraction of global greenhouse emissions, the world's richest 1% produce more than double the emissions of the poorest 50%, and a single billionaire produces a million times more emissions than an average person, as an Oxfam study reported by Common Dreams earlier this week explained.

Earlier this week, more than 100 activists were arrested during a similar protest against private jets in Amsterdam.

Related Content

Greenpeace activists block private jet in Amsterdam

Over 100 Climate Activists Arrested for Blocking Private Jets From Taking Off in Amsterdam

Jon Queally

"Taking a private jet while the planet is on fire is utter insanity," said Will Livernois, a bioelectronics researcher at the University of Washington who was arrested at a protest in Seattle on Thursday. "The science has been clear for half a century and we have not changed trajectory. The elite who have funded this crisis must pay back what they have taken from our world."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Extinction Rebellion private jet protest 11/10/22

At Least 16 US Climate Activists Arrested at Global Protests Against Private Jets

"The rich are burning down the planet and the damage is irreversible," said one arrested climate scientist. "We must stop them. Banning private jets would be a start."

Brett Wilkins ·

Adam Laxalt and Donald Trump

Trump—'Disgraced Ex-President Who Lost in Nevada Twice'—Denounced Over New Election Lies

"Our election workers are committed to ensuring that every Nevadan has their ballot counted," said the state Democratic Party chair. "Those incredible efforts deserve our respect and support, not baseless attacks."

Jessica Corbett ·

Rob Bonta

California Sues Manufacturers of 'Forever Chemicals' for Deception and Harm

"The damage caused by 3M, DuPont, and other manufacturers of PFAS is nothing short of staggering, and without drastic action, California will be dealing with the harms of these toxic chemicals for generations," said Attorney General Rob Bonta.

Jessica Corbett ·

HarperCollins workers on strike

HarperCollins Employees Begin Indefinite Strike to Demand Fair Pay

"This is bigger than our paychecks, this is about trying to make change in an industry that we think is broken," said one worker.

Julia Conley ·

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Rohit Chopra (L) and Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan (R) listen as U.S. President Joe Biden speaks in Washington, D.C. on October 26, 2022.

Biden FTC Applauded for Moving to Crack Down on 'Predatory Pricing,' Other Corporate Abuses

FTC Chair Lina Khan is "charting a path toward a new era of refined antitrust enforcement that prioritizes working families and small businesses," said one advocate.

Kenny Stancil ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.