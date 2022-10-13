Jan. 6 Panel Unanimously Votes to Subpoena Ex-President Donald Trump

This post has been updated.\r\n\r\nThe U.S. House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol unanimously voted Thursday to subpoena former President Donald Trump.\r\n\r\nPlans for the vote were reported by NBC News and Politico.\r\n\r\nThe panel\u0026#039;s Thursday hearing—expected to be the last before next month\u0026#039;s midterm elections—largely focused on Trump\u0026#039;s role in the attack. In what critics now call his \u0022Big Lie,\u0022 the former president repeatedly claimed, including in a speech the day of the attack, that Democrats stole the 2020 election.\r\n\r\nIn a statement Thursday, Lisa Gilbert, executive vice president of Public Citizen and co-chair of the Not Above the Law Coalition, said that the bipartisan committee \u0022has accomplished a herculean feat\u0022 and demanded accountability for the attack.\r\n\r\n\u0022Thousands of pieces of evidence and testimony from Trump\u0026#039;s own staffers and foot soldiers have clearly laid out, fact by fact, what only those closest to him knew to be true: Trump engaged in a criminal conspiracy, knowingly made false claims—including claiming victory in the election—and incited a violent attack on the Capitol in order to overturn the 2020 election,\u0022 she said.\r\n\r\n\u0022Perhaps the most important fact to focus on now is that without accountability for these crimes, these attacks on our country will continue,\u0022 she warned, noting that \u0022MAGA politicians in state houses across the country are attempting to pass laws that will make future elections easier to steal, election officials are entering the November elections under the specter of harassment, and more and more proponents of the \u0026#039;Big Lie\u0026#039; are on the ballot nationwide.\u0022\r\n\r\nAfter praising the panel for its \u0022admirable job laying out the facts of the unconstitutional threat posed by Trump and his allies,\u0022 Gilbert stressed that \u0022it\u0026#039;s time for action. That\u0026#039;s why people are joining more than 75 events across the country to amplify the hearing revelations, and fight ongoing threats to our freedoms and our vote. America can\u0026#039;t afford more election interference, lies, and sabotage. It\u0026#039;s time to take a stand.\u0022