World Awaits as US Supreme Court Prepares to Drop Carbon Bomb on the Planet

This is a developing story that will be updated...\r\n\r\nClimate advocates are\u0026nbsp;apprehensively watching the U.S. Supreme Court Thursday morning as it\u0026#039;s expected to deliver a ruling that could imperil the federal government\u0026#039;s regulatory authority to rein in carbon dioxide emissions from power plants, striking a potentially fatal blow to global efforts to fight the climate crisis.\r\n\r\nThe closely watched case, formally known as West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency, is the culmination of a yearslong legal campaign by Republican attorneys general and right-wing activists financed by the oil and gas industry, which is hoping the high court\u0026#039;s right-wing supermajority will hand down a decision that guts the EPA\u0026#039;s rulemaking authority.\r\n\r\n\u0022The Supreme Court must not give corporations license to recklessly destroy our planet.\u0022\r\n\r\nIf the court does just that, it would spell doom for President Joe Biden\u0026#039;s stated goal of transitioning the U.S. to a 100% clean electricity sector by 2035. As the Washington Post notes, West Virginia v. EPA \u0022comes before a Supreme Court that\u0026#039;s even more conservative than the one that stopped the Obama administration\u0026#039;s plan to drastically reduce power plants\u0026#039; carbon output in 2016.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This will undoubtedly be the most important environmental law case on the court’s docket this term, and could well become one of the most significant environmental law cases of all time,\u0022 said Jonathan Adler, an environmental law expert at Case Western Reserve University School of Law.\r\n\r\nGiven the United States\u0026#039; status as the world\u0026#039;s largest historical emitter and second-largest current emitter of planet-warming carbon dioxide, the Supreme Court\u0026#039;s decision will have serious ramifications for global efforts to avert climate catastrophe.\r\n\r\n\u0022The Supreme Court could hand down an extreme decision in the case of West Virginia v. EPA, which would devastate the federal government\u0026#039;s ability to curb climate chaos,\u0022 Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) tweeted late Wednesday. \u0022The Supreme Court must not give corporations license to recklessly destroy our planet.\u0022\r\n\r\nSen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) similarly warned earlier this week that the Supreme Court\u0026#039;s ruling \u0022could unleash a new era of reckless deregulation that will gut protections for all Americans and the environment.\u0022\r\n\r\nDuring oral arguments over the case earlier this year, the Supreme Court\u0026#039;s conservative justices appeared inclined to restrict the EPA\u0026#039;s regulatory authority to slash carbon emissions—authority that the court affirmed a decade and a half ago in Massachusetts v. EPA.\r\n\r\nClimate experts and advocates fear the worst from the industry-friendly Supreme Court majority.\r\n\r\n\u0022Each morning at 10 am, my anxiety spikes,\u0022 Sara Colangelo, director of the Environmental Law and Justice Clinic at Georgetown University Law Center, told the Post Thursday morning, referring to the time the court\u0026#039;s ruling is expected to drop.