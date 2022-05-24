Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Corporate gatekeepers and big tech monopolists are making it more difficult than ever for independent media to survive. Please chip in today.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Texas school shooting

Emergency personnel gather near Robb Elementary School following a shooting in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Photo: AP/Dario Lopez-Mills)

At Least 18 Children, 3 Adults Killed in Texas Elementary School Shooting

"They fucking failed our kids again," the father of a Parkland massacre victim fumed. "How many more times are we gonna sit back?... How many more times?"

Brett Wilkins

A South Texas town is reeling Tuesday after at least 21 people—including 18 students and three adults—were killed and an unknown number of others wounded in a mass shooting by a lone gunman at a local elementary school.

"They fucking failed our kids again," Fred Guttenberg, father of Parkland school shooting victim Jaime Guttenberg, said during an MSNBC interview after Tuesday's massacre. "How many more times are we gonna sit back?... How many more times?"

Julián Casto, a former Democratic San Antonio mayor and U.S. housing and urban development secretary, said on the same network that "this has become part of who we are as a country."

"The free availability of guns has not made us safer in the United States or here in the state of Texas," he added

The shooting occurred at Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde, 85 miles west of San Antonio. Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement that the shooter—who early reports indicate might have had a rifle and a handgun—shot and killed his grandmother before going on a rampage at the school at around 11:30 am.

"He shot and killed, horrifically and incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher," Abbott said of the shooter, relating the known death toll at the time.

The gunman, who multiple law enforcement sources identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was fatally shot by law enforcement responding to the crime scene.

The governor also said that two police officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries during an exchange of gunfire with the shooter.

Around 600 second- through fourth-grade students attend Robb Elementary School. Distraught parents rushed to the campus trying to locate their children in the wake of the shooting.

"We can't find my daughter," Brandon Elrod, the father of a missing 10-year-old girl, told ABC 6. "She might not be alive."

Pete Arredondo, police chief of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, said during an afternoon press conference that several adults and students had been injured in the attack.

"At this point, the investigation is leading to tell us that the suspect did act alone during this heinous crime," he said.

According to the Gun Violence Archive (GVA), Tuesday's incident was the second-deadliest U.S. school shooting of the past decade, behind the December 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in Connecticut, in which 28 people were killed. The 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, which took 17 lives, now ranks third.

GVA says there have been at least 212 mass shootings and at least 7,584 gun deaths—including 411 children under the age of 12—in the United States so far this year.

Data released Monday by the Federal Bureau of Investigation revealed that U.S. active shooter incidents in 2021 soared by more than 50% from 2020 and nearly 97% from 2017.

Progressive lawmakers joined gun control advocates in demanding congressional action.

Related Content

school after shooting

After Kids Killed in Texas, Dems Declare 'Pass Gun Safety Legislation Now'

Jessica Corbett

"What are we doing? What are we doing?" asked Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) in an emotional Senate floor plea. "This only happens in this country and nowhere else. Nowhere else do little kids go to school thinking that they might be shot that day."

Meanwhile, Republicans offered their customary thoughts and prayers.

Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas), whose district includes Uvalde, tweeted: "Children are a gift from the Lord; they are a reward from him. Jesus said, 'Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.'"

In March, Gonzales boasted on Twitter that "I voted NO on two gun control measures in the House today. I am a proud supporter of the Second Amendment and will do everything I can to oppose gun grabs from the far Left."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
school after shooting

After Kids Killed in Texas, Dems Declare 'Pass Gun Safety Legislation Now'

"Congress has a moral responsibility to end gun violence now," said Sen. Ed Markey. "To those who refuse to act, there are no excuses. Only complicity and shame."

Jessica Corbett ·

Texas school shooting

At Least 18 Children, 3 Adults Killed in Texas Elementary School Shooting

"They fucking failed our kids again," the father of a Parkland massacre victim fumed. "How many more times are we gonna sit back?... How many more times?"

Brett Wilkins ·

Activists participate in a rally urging the expansion of Social Security benefits in front of the White House July 13, 2015

House Dems to Pelosi: Hold Vote for Bill Expanding Social Security

"It is Congress' responsibility to ensure that Social Security's benefits are protected and improved," says a letter to the speaker. "It's time we deliver."

Jessica Corbett ·

Police and protesters

Two Years After George Floyd Murder, Biden to Issue Executive Order on Police Reform

"The entire culture and mentality needs to change to bring these words to life, and to save lives," said one civil liberties advocate.

Julia Conley ·

Johnson and Craig

'Wholesale Fraud' in Michigan Governor Race Could Disqualify GOP Candidates

"It looks like the Republican clown car may be losing a few occupants."

Jessica Corbett ·

Most Popular

 
  1. 'We Have to Flip This Seat': After Senate Primary Win, Fetterman Shifts Focus to Beating GOP
  2. 'Perverse' Supreme Court Ruling 'Effectively Ensures That Innocent People Will Remain Imprisoned'
  3. Florida Student's Graduation Speech About Curly Hair Highlights Cruelty of 'Don't Say Gay' Law
  4. Nearly 90,000 Small Businesses in US Expected to Close After Senate GOP Kills Main Street Relief Bill
  5. 'She Can Win If We Stand With Her': Sanders to Rally for Cisneros in Texas
  6. In Telling Slip, George W. Bush Condemns the 'Unjustified and Brutal Invasion of Iraq'
  7. Trump-Loving Americans Drinking Deep From Orban's Fascist Well
  8. Omar Leads Charge Against Baby Formula Monopolies Amid US Shortage
  9. Why Seniors Like Me Are Fighting Against Medicare Direct Contracting and ACO REACH
  10. 'After Which Failed Pregnancy Should I Have Been Imprisoned?' Asks Rep. Lucy McBath
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.