At Least 18 Children, 3 Adults Killed in Texas Elementary School Shooting

A South Texas town is reeling Tuesday after at least 21 people—including 18 students and three adults—were killed and an unknown number of others wounded in a mass shooting by a lone gunman at a local elementary school.\r\n\r\n\u0022They fucking failed our kids again,\u0022 Fred Guttenberg, father of Parkland school shooting victim Jaime Guttenberg, said during an MSNBC interview after Tuesday\u0026#039;s massacre. \u0022How many more times are we gonna sit back?... How many more times?\u0022\r\n\r\nJulián Casto, a former Democratic San Antonio mayor and U.S. housing and urban development secretary, said on the same network that \u0022this has become part of who we are as a country.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The free availability of guns has not made us safer in the United States or here in the state of Texas,\u0022 he added\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe shooting occurred at Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde, 85 miles west of San Antonio. Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement that the shooter—who early reports indicate might have had a rifle and a handgun—shot and killed his grandmother before going on a rampage at the school at around 11:30 am.\r\n\r\n\u0022He shot and killed, horrifically and incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher,\u0022 Abbott said of the shooter, relating the known death toll at the time.\r\n\r\nThe gunman, who multiple law enforcement sources identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was fatally shot by law enforcement responding to the crime scene.\r\n\r\nThe governor also said that two police officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries during an exchange of gunfire with the shooter.\r\n\r\nAround 600 second- through fourth-grade students attend Robb Elementary School. Distraught parents rushed to the campus trying to locate their children in the wake of the shooting.\r\n\r\n\u0022We can\u0026#039;t find my daughter,\u0022 Brandon Elrod, the father of a missing 10-year-old girl, told ABC 6. \u0022She might not be alive.\u0022\r\n\r\nPete Arredondo, police chief of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, said during an afternoon press conference that several adults and students had been injured in the attack.\r\n\r\n\u0022At this point, the investigation is leading to tell us that the suspect did act alone during this heinous crime,\u0022 he said.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAccording to the Gun Violence Archive (GVA), Tuesday\u0026#039;s incident was the second-deadliest U.S. school shooting of the past decade, behind the December 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in Connecticut, in which 28 people were killed. The 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, which took 17 lives, now ranks third.\r\n\r\nGVA says there have been at least 212 mass shootings and at least 7,584 gun deaths—including 411 children under the age of 12—in the United States so far this year.\r\n\r\nData released Monday by the Federal Bureau of Investigation revealed that U.S. active shooter incidents in 2021 soared by more than 50% from 2020 and nearly 97% from 2017.\r\n\r\nProgressive lawmakers joined gun control advocates in demanding congressional action.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022What are we doing? What are we doing?\u0022 asked Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) in an emotional Senate floor plea. \u0022This only happens in this country and nowhere else. Nowhere else do little kids go to school thinking that they might be shot that day.\u0022\r\n\r\nMeanwhile, Republicans offered their customary thoughts and prayers. \r\n\r\nRep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas), whose district includes Uvalde, tweeted: \u0022Children are a gift from the Lord; they are a reward from him. Jesus said, \u0026#039;Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.\u0026#039;\u0022 \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn March, Gonzales boasted on Twitter that \u0022I voted NO on two gun control measures in the House today. I am a proud supporter of the Second Amendment and will do everything I can to oppose gun grabs from the far Left.\u0022