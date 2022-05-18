Stockholm Institute Says World Is at a 'Boiling Point' as Climate Crisis and War Rage

The confluence of war in Europe, a worsening hunger crisis, an ongoing pandemic, skyrocketing inequality, and unabated global warming has pushed the world to a \u0022boiling point\u0022 that is threatening billions of lives and livelihoods worldwide.\r\n\r\nThat urgent warning was issued Wednesday by the research director of the Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI), which along with the Council on Energy, Environment, and Water (CEEW) published a detailed new report charting humanity\u0026#039;s difficult—but, with sufficient political will, attainable—path away from present emergencies and toward a just and livable future.\r\n\r\n\u0022Looking at the scientific evidence, we live amid entwined crises—planetary and human,\u0022 the report reads. \u0022The evidence shows just how much our human wellbeing relies on the planetary systems that we are changing. The natural systems that support life on Earth have been breached, and the human systems remain plagued by inequalities.\u0022\r\n\r\nUnveiled ahead of the U.N. General Assembly\u0026#039;s Stockholm+50 meeting next month, the report argues that \u0022we do not have a gap in policies and aspirations, rather in actions.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Since 1972, only around one-tenth of the hundreds of global environment and sustainable development targets agreed by countries have been achieved or seen significant progress; it is not enough,\u0022 states the new report. \u0022The knowledge and the means of solving our problems are known and available; implementation is missing.\u0022\r\n\r\nDeclaring that \u0022policy decisions made today will impact global climate and ecosystems for the next 10,000 years,\u0022 SEI and CEEW call on world leaders to:\r\n\r\n\r\n\t\u0022Recognize Indigenous local knowledge and the Rights of Nature\u0022 and \u0022the human right to clean, safe, and sustainable environment\u0022;\r\n\tReduce their nations\u0026#039; carbon footprints, a message directed specifically at the wealthy countries most responsible for planet-warming emissions;\r\n\tMove beyond Gross Domestic Product as \u0022the primary metric and adopt indicators that help measure progress towards\r\n\tthe vision of sustainable development\u0022; and\r\n\tRedirect public financing away from fossil fuel development and toward \u0022alternate technologies or business models, eventually moving the global economy and society to a sustainable path.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022With humans having altered 75% of the planet\u0026#039;s land surface, impacted 66% of the ocean area, and directly or indirectly destroyed 85% of wetlands,\u0022 the report states, \u0022science points to the need to redefine the relationship between humans and nature, ensure prosperity that lasts for all, and invest more actively and purposefully in a better future.\u0022\r\n\r\nNina Weitz, a researcher at SEI, said in a statement Wednesday that despite mounting evidence showing the climate emergency and its global impacts are intensifying, \u0022the ample opportunities for policymakers to take action and the growing momentum for change gives me hope.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We see how public opinion reflects the urgency and willingness to change lifestyles, how youth worldwide demand and exercise more agency to fight climate change, environmental degradation, and inequity, and that technological development and uptake is occurring faster than anticipated,\u0022 said Weitz.