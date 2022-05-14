At Least 8 Reported Killed During Mass Shooting by White Supremacist in Buffalo

This is a developing story... Please check back for possible updates...\r\n\r\nAt least eight people were reported dead in Buffalo, New York on Saturday afternoon after a gunman—apparently motivated by racial hatred and white supremacist ideology—opened fire inside a supermarket, a pre-planned shooting that he live-streamed on the internet.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAccording to local news outlet BNO News:\r\n\r\n\r\nA man has opened fire at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York while live-streaming on Twitch, killing at least 8 people and injuring several others, local officials and witnesses say. He also posted an online manifesto in which he described himself as a white supremacist.\r\n\r\nThe incident began on early Saturday afternoon when police were called for an active shooter at Tops Markets at 1275 Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo. Upon arrival, officers found victims on the ground outside the store and others inside the building itself.\r\n\r\n\r\nThe alleged gunman remains unidentified, but law enforcement official did confirm that a suspect was taken into custody and photographs were circulating on social media of a man in handcuffs wearing military fatigues.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nOne eye-witness who spoke to the Buffalo News said, \u0022I just heard shots. Shots and shots and shots.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe person, who identified himself as Will G., said: \u0022I hid. I just hid. I wasn’t going to leave that room.\u0022