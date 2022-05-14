Sign up for our newsletter.

Police in Buffalo following a shooting at a supermarket

Buffalo Police Department SWAT team blocks off an entrance to the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue. (Photo:Maki Becker/Buffalo News)

At Least 8 Reported Killed During Mass Shooting by White Supremacist in Buffalo

Alleged shooter, who police say has been taken into custody, reportedly streamed the murders online where he also posted a racist manuscript.

Jon Queally

This is a developing story... Please check back for possible updates...

At least eight people were reported dead in Buffalo, New York on Saturday afternoon after a gunman—apparently motivated by racial hatred and white supremacist ideology—opened fire inside a supermarket, a pre-planned shooting that he live-streamed on the internet.

According to local news outlet BNO News:

A man has opened fire at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York while live-streaming on Twitch, killing at least 8 people and injuring several others, local officials and witnesses say. He also posted an online manifesto in which he described himself as a white supremacist.

The incident began on early Saturday afternoon when police were called for an active shooter at Tops Markets at 1275 Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo. Upon arrival, officers found victims on the ground outside the store and others inside the building itself.

The alleged gunman remains unidentified, but law enforcement official did confirm that a suspect was taken into custody and photographs were circulating on social media of a man in handcuffs wearing military fatigues.

One eye-witness who spoke to the Buffalo News said, "I just heard shots. Shots and shots and shots."

The person, who identified himself as Will G., said: "I hid. I just hid. I wasn’t going to leave that room."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
