Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

Imagine a world in which independent media is gone...

And the only sources of news are controlled by a handful of giant corporations and oligarchs. It's not some far away dystopia. It's happening now.

Don't let it. Our reader-funded news model relies on you. Please chip in—nonprofit journalism is essential to the survival of democracy.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Corporate gatekeepers and big tech monopolists are making it more difficult than ever for independent media to survive. Please chip in today.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Philippines election

Protesters opposing the election of Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte as president and vice president of the Philippines hold a May 10, 2022 vigil in the capital Manila. (Photo: Lauren De Cicca/Getty Images)

Marcos' Apparent Win in Philippines Election Bodes Ominously for Human Rights: Amnesty

"The widespread arbitrary arrests and detentions, torture, and extrajudicial killings that occurred in the martial law era and violations committed more recently during the Duterte administration must never be allowed to happen again."

Brett Wilkins

Amnesty International on Tuesday said the election of Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte—the son of a former U.S.-backed dictator and daughter of the current president—as president and vice president of the Philippines points to an "ominous moment for human rights."

"The new government should make a dramatic course correction and move away from the past six years under Rodrigo Duterte."

With an initial tally nearly finished, Marcos, the son of former President Ferdinand Marcos, has secured more than 50% of the vote and enjoys an insurmountable lead over his nearest rival, liberal candidate Leni Robredo.

Meanwhile, Sara Duterte—a former two-term mayor of Davao City and daughter of current President Rodrigo Duterte—has won her separate election for the vice presidency in a landslide.

In a statement, Amnesty International (AI) Asia-Pacific deputy regional director Emerlynne Gil called the victorious candidates' unwillingness to address human rights violations in the Philippines "deeply concerning."

"During the campaign period, it seemed that they were deliberately refusing to take a position on past and present violations," she said, "including those committed under martial law in the 1970s and early 1980s, and in the context of the Rodrigo Duterte administration's 'war on drugs.'"

"If confirmed, the Marcos Jr. administration will face a wide array of urgent human rights challenges," Gil continued. "The new government should make a dramatic course correction and move away from the past six years under Rodrigo Duterte, when authorities increased attacks against political opponents and human rights defenders, cracked down on press freedom, and oversaw widespread and systemic killings in the so-called war on drugs."

"The widespread arbitrary arrests and detentions, torture, and extrajudicial killings that occurred in the martial law era and violations committed more recently during the Duterte administration must never be allowed to happen again," she stressed.

"It is only through a genuine commitment to justice, truth, and accountability for such violations," Gil added, "that the Philippines can move forward in building respect for the rule of law and human rights."

While campaigning for president in 2016 on an extreme law-and-order platform, Rodrigo Duterte, the former "death squad mayor" of Davao City, promised to kill 100,000 criminals. Human rights groups estimate that as many as 30,000 people have been killed during his anti-drug campaign, many of them in vigilante slayings.

Last September, the International Criminal Court authorized an investigation into possible crimes against humanity perpetrated during Duterte's rule.

Related Content

Protesters hold up pictures of victims of extrajudicial killings during Human Rights Day protests in Manila

ICC Approves Probe Into 'Drug War' Atrocities Carried Out by Duterte Regime

Andrea Germanos

According to AI's 2021 country report on the Philippines, "lack of accountability continued to facilitate unlawful killings and other human rights violations under the government's 'war on drugs' campaign... Human rights defenders, political activists, and politicians were subjected to unlawful killings, arbitrary arrest and detention, and harassment. Indigenous peoples were the target of attacks by the authorities and unknown assailants."

Dozens of human rights defenders and at least 10 journalists have been murdered during Duterte's rule.

"It is only through a genuine commitment to justice, truth, and accountability for such violations that the Philippines can move forward in building respect for the rule of law and human rights."

The 1965 election of Ferdinand Marcos was the culmination of two decades of American interference in the internal politics of the Philippines, a former U.S. colony. After Marcos declared martial law and his regime jailed, tortured, and murdered thousands of people, successive U.S. administrations—seeking to stop the spread of communism and maintain U.S. hegemony—supported the dictatorship with billions of dollars in aid and diplomatic cover.

Bilateral relations, already seriously strained, collapsed during the Reagan administration as Marcos sought to renegotiate the status of key U.S. military bases in the Philippines. In 1986, Marcos was ousted in the People Power Revolution that sent him and his family fleeing to Hawaii.

Marcos' kleptocratic rule bankrupted the Philippines. By the end of his tenure, his family had allegedly embezzled $5 to $10 billion from the country's central bank. Meanwhile, 70% of Filipinos were living in poverty, compared with 28% in 1965.

However, many Filipinos—especially those too young to remember Marcos' rule—believe martial law was good for the country.

Washington Post reporters Regine Cabato and Shibani Mahtani explained last month that Marcos Jr.'s popularity "has benefited from a yearslong, carefully crafted campaign to rewrite history, harnessing the power of social media to blur the lines between fact and fiction" in a nation with the world's highest internet usage rate.

"In the global war on the truth, the Philippines is especially vulnerable," they wrote. "About 99% of its population is online, and over half find it difficult to spot fake news."

"Pro-Marcos propaganda is now proliferating on platforms like TikTok and YouTube that appeal primarily to Gen Z," the reporters noted, "ushering in a new era of fun, hip, glossily edited content that is harder to regulate online."

"The old dictatorship is now being upgraded and modernized, peppered with songs and emoj," they added. "Through the power of social media, one of the Philippines' most despised families is being rehabilitated into one of its most revered."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
fossil fuel pollution

Campaign Targets 'Toxic' Bond Market for Bankrolling Fossil Fuel Expansion

"Dirty energy companies are using the corporate bond market as the back door to secure large amounts of cash for expansion projects," said one climate activist. "This has so far received too little scrutiny."

Jessica Corbett ·

Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh appear at a ceremony

New Warren-Jayapal Bill Takes Aim at Supreme Court 'Corruption'

"We can no longer stand by while our judges and justices take advantage of our system to build wealth and power at the expense of our country's most marginalized," said Rep. Pramila Jayapal.

Jake Johnson ·

Philippines election

Marcos' Apparent Win in Philippines Election Bodes Ominously for Human Rights: Amnesty

"The widespread arbitrary arrests and detentions, torture, and extrajudicial killings that occurred in the martial law era and violations committed more recently during the Duterte administration must never be allowed to happen again."

Brett Wilkins ·

Protesters march to Justice Brett Kavanaugh's house

Senate Dems Won't Protect Abortion Rights, But Vote Unanimously to Protect Justices From Protests

"It's remarkable how quickly the Senate has acted to protect the privacy and safety of five justices," said one critic. "It's something senators are unwilling to do for millions of women."

Julia Conley ·

Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks to reporters

Sanders to Hold Budget Committee Hearing on Medicare for All

"The need for fundamental healthcare reform has never been so urgent," said critical care physician Dr. Adam Gaffney.

Andrea Germanos ·

Most Popular

 
  1. Texas GOP Governor Considers Challenging 1982 Ruling Requiring Free Public Education
  2. With Roe Under Threat, Sale of Location Data on Abortion Clinic Patients Raises Alarm
  3. McConnell Floats Federal Abortion Ban If Right-Wing Supreme Court Overturns Roe
  4. 'The System Is Broken,' Amazon Union Leader Tells Congress. 'That's a Fact'
  5. Sanders Blasts Senate's 'Strange Priorities' as It Advances Corporate Welfare
  6. The Right-Wing Supreme Court Is About to Unleash Hardship, Suffering, and Chaos for Millions
  7. Sanders Says 'No Corporation That Breaks the Law Should Get a Federal Contract'
  8. Experts Warn GOP War on Abortion Will Turn Red and Blue States Into 'Mutually Hostile Legal Territories'
  9. I'm a West Virginian Farmer. My Brothers Work in Oil and Coal. And We Need Manchin to Act on Climate
  10. Most Price Increases From Inflation Have Gone to Corporate Profits
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.