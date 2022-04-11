Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

Jared Kushner stands with Saudi officials in the White House

Then-White House senior adviser Jared Kushner stood among Saudi officials in the Oval Office at the White House on  March 20, 2018 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

'He's Cashing In': Kushner Firm Gets $2 Billion From Saudi Fund Run by MbS

Watchdogs noted that the investment came after Kushner "used his position in the White House to advance Saudi interests"—and shield the regime from accountability for the Khashoggi murder.

Jake Johnson

A private equity firm created by former White House adviser and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner has reportedly secured a $2 billion investment from a sovereign wealth fund directed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a deal that watchdog groups and lawmakers viewed as part of Kushner's effort to cash in on his favorable treatment of the brutal Saudi regime.

"Just because the breathtaking corruption occurs in public doesn't make it not breathtaking."

The New York Times reported Sunday that Kushner's new firm, Affinity Partners, netted the investment six months after the end of the Trump administration "despite objections from the [Saudi] fund's advisers about the merits of the deal," heightening suspicions that the money is payback for Kushner's defense of bin Salman in the wake of the gruesome 2018 murder of Jamal Khashoggi.

The United Nations and U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded that bin Salman, the de facto leader of Saudi Arabia, likely approved the Khashoggi assassination.

"As a top aide to Donald Trump, Jared Kushner spent years building ties and currying favor with Saudi Arabia," said Noah Bookbinder, the president of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, in response to the Times story. "It's no surprise that an investment fund tied to the Saudi crown prince invested billions in Kushner's fund even though advisers raised objections."

Journalist Judd Legum added on Twitter, "Let's be very clear: Jared Kushner used his position in the White House to advance Saudi interests, including making sure Saudi wouldn't be held accountable for the brutal murder of a U.S.-based journalist."

"And now he's cashing in," Legum wrote.

According to the Times, the objections raised by the Saudi fund's advisory panel "included: 'the inexperience of the Affinity Fund management'; the possibility that the kingdom would be responsible for 'the bulk of the investment and risk'; due diligence on the fledgling firm's operations that found them 'unsatisfactory in all aspects'; a proposed asset management fee that 'seems excessive'; and 'public relations risks' from Mr. Kushner's prior role as a senior adviser to his father-in-law."

But days after the panel outlined its concerns, the full board of the $620-billion fund—which the Times notes is "led" by bin Salman—dismissed them and signed off on the investment in Kushner's firm.

The Times also revealed that Kushner was not the only official from Trump's White House to receive Saudi money after the former president was voted out of office in 2020. Former Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin's new private equity firm  Liberty Strategic Capital has received $1 billion from the same Saudi fund that invested in Kushner's outfit.

"The Saudi fund agreed to invest twice as much and on more generous terms with Mr. Kushner than it did at about the same time with former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin... even though Mr. Mnuchin had a record as a successful investor before entering government."

Despite public outcry over the regime's continued human rights abuses, a spokesperson for Kushner's firm told the Times that it is "proud" to have the Saudi fund as an investor. Affinity's latest public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission show that the firm's primary fund has $2.5 billion under management, the bulk of which appears to be from Saudi Arabia.

The Times report, which came as Trump is gearing up for another presidential bid in 2024, drew the attention of at least one U.S. senator.

"Just because the breathtaking corruption occurs in public doesn't make it not breathtaking," tweeted Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
Jared Kushner stands with Saudi officials in the White House

'He's Cashing In': Kushner Firm Gets $2 Billion From Saudi Fund Run by MbS

Watchdogs noted that the investment came after Kushner "used his position in the White House to advance Saudi interests"—and shield the regime from accountability for the Khashoggi murder.

Jake Johnson ·

Protesters demand climate action in New York City on October 18, 2021.

Despite Big Oil Roadblocks, Poll Shows Majority in US Support Climate Action

Amid congressional inaction, solid majorities of U.S. adults favor policies to slash greenhouse gas pollution, a new Gallup survey found.

Kenny Stancil ·

Police officers in Buffalo, New York walk by the motionless body of 75-year-old Martin Gugino as he bleeds from his ear after being attacked by officers during a protest on June 5, 2020. (Photo: Screengrab/WBFO)

Buffalo Cops Who Shoved 75-Year-Old Peace Activist to Ground Cleared of Wrongdoing

The arbitrator asserted that Martin Gugino was "definitely not an innocent bystander."

Andrea Germanos ·

Mariupol residents are seen in the city

Zelenskyy Claims 'Tens of Thousands' Dead in Mariupol as City Braces for 'Last Battle'

"It was a city of half a million. Mariupol is destroyed," said the Ukrainian president.

Jake Johnson ·

A Palestinian man works in a wheat mill

Aid Group Warns Palestine Wheat Reserves Could Soon Run Out Amid Ukraine Crisis

"The reliance on imports and the constraints forced upon them by Israel's continuing military occupation, settler violence, and land grabs are compounding the food crisis," said Oxfam International.

Jake Johnson ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.