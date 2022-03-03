Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

Ukrainians seek shelter in a subway station after fleeing their homes

Ukrainians seek shelter underground in a subway station in Kyiv on the seventh day of the Russian invasion on March 2, 2022. (Photo: Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)

UN Says 1 Million Have Fled Ukraine Since Start of 'Senseless War'

"Peace is the only way to halt this tragedy," said the U.N. high commissioner for refugees.

Jake Johnson

The United Nations Refugee Agency said late Wednesday that Russia's deadly assault on Ukraine has forced more than a million people to flee the country in just a week, a humanitarian crisis that the organization warned will get exponentially worse if the war continues.

"Unless there is an immediate end to the conflict, millions more are likely to be forced to flee Ukraine."

"In just seven days, one million people have fled Ukraine, uprooted by this senseless war," Filippo Grandi, the U.N. high commissioner for refugees, said in a statement. "I have worked in refugee emergencies for almost 40 years, and rarely have I seen an exodus as rapid as this one. Hour by hour, minute by minute, more people are fleeing the terrifying reality of violence. Countless have been displaced inside the country."

"And unless there is an immediate end to the conflict, millions more are likely to be forced to flee Ukraine," added Grandi. "International solidarity has been heartwarming. But nothing—nothing—can replace the need for the guns to be silenced; for dialogue and diplomacy to succeed. Peace is the only way to halt this tragedy."

The agency's stark assessment of the crisis in Ukraine came as Russia ramped up its attack on the country, seizing control of a major port city, hammering densely populated areas with shelling and airstrikes, and continuing its advance on the capital Kyiv. Russian bombs and artillery fire have reportedly damaged and destroyed Ukrainian schools, residential and administrative buildings, and hospitals.

The U.N. human rights office said Wednesday that through March 1, at least 227 civilians were killed and more than 500 were injured in Russia's invasion, which shows no signs of abating despite the West's intensifying financial sanctions targeting aspects of Russia's economy as well as the country's political leaders and oligarchs.

"In the cities and streets of Ukraine today, innocent civilians are bearing witness to our Age of Impunity," David Miliband, president and CEO of the International Rescue Committee (IRC), said Wednesday. "The fact that 1 million refugees have already been forced to flee is a grim testament to barbaric military tactics taking aim at homes and hospitals. The IRC is calling on the Russian government  to immediately cease all violations of the laws of war to spare additional harm to civilians and avoid further displacement."

"As war rages across Ukraine and the world bears witness to a displacement crisis at a scale rarely seen in history," Miliband continued, "it is urgent that Europe not just offer protection to Ukrainian nationals who have visa-free access to the E.U., but to also grant non-discriminatory pathways to safety to people of all citizenship and nationalities facing grave dangers inside Ukraine."

Human Rights Watch echoed that sentiment in a statement earlier this week, declaring that it is "vitally important for all countries neighboring Ukraine to allow everyone to enter with a minimum of bureaucratic procedures." The group also pointed with alarm to reports that Africans and other foreign nationals have faced racist abuse and discrimination from authorities as they've attempted to escape violence in Ukraine.

"This is a landmark moment for Europe, and an opportunity for the European Union to remedy the wrongs of the past and rise to the occasion with genuine compassion and solidarity," said Judith Sunderland, associate Europe and Central Asia director at Human Rights Watch. "That requires a truly collective commitment to keeping the door and our hearts open to everyone fleeing Ukraine."

On Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) argued in an interview that the United States should join European countries in welcoming Ukrainian refugees.

"The world is watching, and many immigrants and refugees are watching," Ocasio-Cortez said. "How the world treats Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees should be how we are treating all refugees in the United States."

"We really need to make sure that, when we talk about accepting refugees, that we are meaning it, for everybody, no matter where you come from," the New York Democrat added.

During a press briefing last week, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that the Biden administration is "working in close lockstep with our European counterparts about what the needs are and how to help, from our end, meet those needs."

"Our assessment is that the majority of refugees will want to go to neighboring countries in Europe, many of which have already conveyed publicly that they will accept any refugee who needs a home, whether it's Poland or Germany, and there are probably others who have made those comments," Psaki added. "That certainly means an openness to accepting refugees from Ukraine but also making sure that all of these neighboring countries who are willing to welcome these refugees, you know, have our support in that effort."

Psaki declined to provide an "anticipated number" of Ukrainian refugees that the Biden administration would be ready to accept.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Afghan refugees are surrounded by security forces at the Poland-Belarus border on August 26, 2021. The group of migrants from Afghanistan has been stuck at the E.U.'s eastern border for several weeks as Belarus and Poland both refuse to let them in. (Photo: Maciej Moskwa/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

'Refugee Movements Are Not Illegal': EU Rebuked for Plan to Curb Flow of Vulnerable Afghans

Kenny Stancil ·

An Afghan father with his children

Holding $9 Billion Hostage, US Offers $300 Million as Afghan Starve

Jake Johnson ·

Refugees come ashore in the Canary Islands

'Epic Failure of Humanity': Global Displaced Population Hits All-Time High

Jake Johnson ·

IPD mother and children

Over 84 Million People Forcibly Displaced by Climate Emergency, Insecurity, and Violence

Jessica Corbett ·

Latest News

See all
Ukrainians seek shelter in a subway station after fleeing their homes

UN Says 1 Million Have Fled Ukraine Since Start of 'Senseless War'

"Peace is the only way to halt this tragedy," said the U.N. high commissioner for refugees.

Jake Johnson ·

Then-President Donald Trump addresses his supporters

House January 6 Panel Accuses Trump of 'Criminal Conspiracy to Defraud' US

The committee alleges that Trump and his allies engaged in a "corrupt scheme to obstruct the counting of Electoral College ballots and a conspiracy to impede the transfer of power."

Jake Johnson ·

Jessica Cisneros

'The Fight Goes On': Cisneros Supporters Prepare for Runoff

"Young people have never felt more excited to elect a Green New Deal champion, especially when it means kicking out a corrupt, anti-choice, corporate Democrat," said head of the Sunrise Movement.

Jessica Corbett ·

Climate activist Luisa Neubauer turns around after her speech at a demonstration under the slogan "Stop the war! Peace for Ukraine and all of Europe" against the Russian attack on Ukraine on February 27, 2022 in Berlin.

Climate Movement Announces Global Rallies to Demand End of War in Ukraine

One climate activist in Ukraine called for people to take part in demonstrations "in support of peace everywhere without fossil fuels."

Andrea Germanos ·

Joe Manchin

Manchin Floats Watered-Down Bill on Climate, Drug Prices, and Taxes

"Senate Democrats must work with Joe Manchin immediately to strike a deal," said one campaigner. "We cannot let this make-or-break moment on climate fall through our grasp."

Jessica Corbett ·

Support our work.

We are independent, non-profit, advertising-free and 100% reader supported.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values.
Direct to your inbox.

Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Common Dreams, Inc. Founded 1997. Registered 501(c3) Non-Profit | Privacy Policy
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.