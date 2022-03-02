Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

Ukrainians block the road to a major nuclear plant

Video footage shows Ukrainian residents gathered in a street near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on March 2, 2022. (Photo: Screenshot/Twitter/Слава Україні)

Russians Fire on Ukraine Civilians Blocking Road to Nuclear Plant

"More unbelievable bravery from everyday Ukrainian citizens," responded one journalist.

Jake Johnson

Video footage from the ground Wednesday showed Russian forces firing on ordinary Ukrainians who were blocking a road with their bodies and makeshift barricades in the town of Enerhodar in an effort to prevent Russian troops from advancing on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the largest nuclear power facility in all of Europe.

Earlier footage posted on social media and circulated by news outlets showed hundreds of residents and plant employees rallying in the street in the eastern Ukraine town in a show of defiance as Russian troops reportedly seized control of the territory surrounding the Zaporizhzhia complex, which contains six of Ukraine's 15 nuclear energy reactors.

"More unbelievable bravery from everyday Ukrainian citizens," journalist Kyle Glen wrote on Twitter. "The road into the town of Energodar, which contains Europe's largest nuclear power plant, is blocked by vehicles and people."

The attempt to prevent Russian troops from overtaking the Zaporizhzhia plant was just one of many acts of resistance carried out by ordinary Ukrainians across the country in recent days as Russia's military intensified its ground and air assault, bombarding densely populated cities and moving on the nation's capital Kyiv.

As The Daily Beast reported Tuesday, "A video posted to TikTok shows a crowd of civilians armed only with a few Ukrainian flags go after a Russian vehicle invading their town."

"A caption on the video claims it was recorded in Kupyansk, in Kharkiv oblast in the northeast of the country, although the location could not be verified," the outlet noted. "What is clear from the extraordinary footage is that a group of five Ukrainians spot a Russian SUV attempting to drive down their street and they race to block it off. The vehicle is forced to slow down and around 20 men and women, some carrying Ukrainian flags, risk their lives by swarming around the vehicle. One man climbs onto the hood and attempts to kick out the windshield before the Russians make a hasty exit."

Other video clips posted to social media show Ukrainian residents trying to slow the advance of Russian tanks:

The Ukrainian effort to blockade Zaporizhzhia came amid growing concerns of nuclear disaster as Russia continues to ramp up its deadly bombing campaign, potentially putting Ukraine's nuclear reactors in the line of fire.

Last week, as Common Dreams reported, the Ukrainian government warned that radiation near the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power plant "exceeded" control levels.

In a statement Wednesday, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said that "any military or other action that could threaten the safety or security of Ukraine's nuclear power plants must be avoided."

"Operating staff must be able to fulfill their safety and security duties and have the capacity to make decisions free of undue pressure," said IAEA Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi. "The IAEA continues to closely monitor developments in Ukraine, with a special focus on the safety and security of its nuclear power reactors."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
People hold banners during a demonstration in support of Ukraine at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil on March 1, 2022.

'The World Is With Us,' Says Zelenskyy After UN Members Vote to Condemn Putin Invasion

The resolution demanding an immediate withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine was backed by 141 nations.

Andrea Germanos ·

Rep. Rashida Tlaib

Tlaib Says Democrats Must Elect 'Next Generation of Working Class Champions'

"I want us to imagine a government where corporate donors don't drive healthcare, climate, education and poverty policies," said the Michigan congresswoman. "Where the working families of our nation really call the shots."

Julia Conley ·

From left to right: Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) speak to supporters of then-Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) at a campaign event in Clive, Iowa, on January 31, 2020. (Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

Progressives Urge Biden to Use Executive Power to 'Deliver for the People'

"President Biden has significant power to effect immediate, meaningful change for people across America, and we urge him to use it aggressively," said Rep. Pramila Jayapal.

Kenny Stancil ·

Secretary General of Amnesty International, Agnes Callamard holds a press conference in East Jerusalem on February 1, 2022.

'Manifest Violation' of UN Charter: Amnesty Decries Russia Invasion

The head of the advocacy group said that the invasion sparked "a massive human rights, humanitarian, and displacement crisis that has the makings of the worst such catastrophe in recent European history."

Andrea Germanos ·

Ukrainians block the road to a major nuclear plant

Russians Fire on Ukraine Civilians Blocking Road to Nuclear Plant

"More unbelievable bravery from everyday Ukrainian citizens," responded one journalist.

Jake Johnson ·

Support our work.

We are independent, non-profit, advertising-free and 100% reader supported.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values.
Direct to your inbox.

Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Common Dreams, Inc. Founded 1997. Registered 501(c3) Non-Profit | Privacy Policy
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.