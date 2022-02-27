Putin Puts Russian Nuclear Forces on 'Special Alert'

This is a developing story... Check back for updates.\r\n\r\nRussian President Vladimir Putin was condemned on Sunday after\u0026nbsp;ordering\u0026nbsp;his military to put its nuclear forces on \u0022special alert.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe move, made in response to what Putin called \u0022aggressive statements\u0022 by members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), makes it easier to launch nuclear weapons more quickly, though it doesn\u0026#039;t necessarily mean that Russia intends to use them.\r\n\r\nAccording to\u0026nbsp;BBC\u0026nbsp;security correspondent Gordon Corera, Putin is likely trying to \u0022deter NATO support for Ukraine by creating fears over how far he is willing to go and creating ambiguity over what kind of support for Ukraine he will consider to be too much.\u0022\r\n\r\nStill, anti-war advocates expressed alarm and outrage over Putin\u0026#039;s move and called for level-headed negotiations to bring about a swift end to the conflict before it potentially spirals into a nuclear catastrophe.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022We\u0026#039;re horrified that Putin has escalated the potential for nuclear war,\u0022 tweeted U.S.-based peace group CodePink. \u0022In moments like this it\u0026#039;s easy to respond with fear and anger which calls for retaliation to such threats. This would be a mistake. This war must end immediately and that will only come from negotiations.\u0022\r\n\r\nReferring to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy\u0026#039;s recent announcement that\u0026nbsp;Kyiv intends to send a delegation to the Ukraine-Belarus border to hold discussions with Moscow \u0022without preconditions,\u0022 CodePink said that \u0022this meeting is the way forward.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022The U.S. and NATO must not discourage these negotiations or try to dominate them with their own agendas,\u0022 added the group. \u0022The security concerns of the people most at risk in this war should come first!\u0022