Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with nuclear industry workers during a meeting on September 23, 2020 to mark the 75th anniversary of the country's nuclear industry at the Kremlin in Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with nuclear industry workers during a meeting on September 23, 2020 to mark the 75th anniversary of the country's nuclear industry at the Kremlin in Moscow. (Photo: Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS via Getty Images)

Putin Puts Russian Nuclear Forces on 'Special Alert'

"We're horrified that Putin has escalated the potential for nuclear war," said one peace group.

Kenny Stancil

This is a developing story... Check back for updates.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was condemned on Sunday after ordering his military to put its nuclear forces on "special alert."

The move, made in response to what Putin called "aggressive statements" by members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), makes it easier to launch nuclear weapons more quickly, though it doesn't necessarily mean that Russia intends to use them.

According to BBC security correspondent Gordon Corera, Putin is likely trying to "deter NATO support for Ukraine by creating fears over how far he is willing to go and creating ambiguity over what kind of support for Ukraine he will consider to be too much."

Still, anti-war advocates expressed alarm and outrage over Putin's move and called for level-headed negotiations to bring about a swift end to the conflict before it potentially spirals into a nuclear catastrophe.

"We're horrified that Putin has escalated the potential for nuclear war," tweeted U.S.-based peace group CodePink. "In moments like this it's easy to respond with fear and anger which calls for retaliation to such threats. This would be a mistake. This war must end immediately and that will only come from negotiations."

Referring to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's recent announcement that Kyiv intends to send a delegation to the Ukraine-Belarus border to hold discussions with Moscow "without preconditions," CodePink said that "this meeting is the way forward."

"The U.S. and NATO must not discourage these negotiations or try to dominate them with their own agendas," added the group. "The security concerns of the people most at risk in this war should come first!"

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

A Ukrainian soldier examines a destroyed Russian infantry mobility vehicle after fighting in Kharkiv, Ukraine on February 27, 2022.

Ukraine Agrees to Talks After Expelling Russian Troops From Kharkiv

The on-the-ground situation remains fluid. Kyiv and Moscow plan to send delegations to the Ukraine-Belarus border for negotiations.

Kenny Stancil ·

A woman weeps as she sits outside a building that was damaged by bombing in the eastern Ukraine town of Kharkiv on February 24, 2022.

Anti-War Coalition Holds Online Rally for Peace in Ukraine

"We must come together across borders to demand the withdrawal of Russian troops and immediate talks to find a diplomatic solution," says Medea Benjamin, co-founder of CodePink.

Kenny Stancil ·

Ukrainian service members look for and collect unexploded shells after fighting with a Russian raiding group in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on the morning of February 26, 2022.

'We Will Not Lay Down Any Weapons': Ukraine Resists as Kyiv Under Attack

"We are defending the country, the land of our future children," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. "Kyiv and key cities around the capital are controlled precisely by our army."

Kenny Stancil ·

The body of a dead Russian soldier lies near destroyed military vehicles on the outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine on February 26, 2022.

Russian Labor Confederation Demands Peace in Ukraine

"It is the working people of our countries, on both sides, who are suffering as a direct result of military conflict," said the Confederation of Labor of Russia.

Kenny Stancil ·

