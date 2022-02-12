Police Clear Anti-Vax Demonstrators From Bridge at US-Canada Border

This is a developing story... Check back for possible updates...\r\n\r\nPolice in Windsor, Ontario mobilized Saturday morning to clear right-wing demonstrators opposed to public health measures related to the Covid-19 pandemic from a bridge at the nation\u0026#039;s border with the United States in order to end a dayslong blockade that brought traffic to a standstill and disrupted international trade.\r\n\r\n\u0022We urge all demonstrators to act lawfully \u0026amp; peacefully,\u0022 police in Windsor, Ontario, home to the Ambassador Bridge, tweeted in announcing the deployment just after 8:00 am local time. The police said they were initiating enforcement of an injunction issued Friday by a judge in Ottawa who said complete blockage of the bridge \u0022cannot be tolerated.\u0022\r\n\r\nLocal reporter Katerina Georgieva, with CBC Windsor News at 6, was posting video clips from the scene at the bridge as the police moved into to clear the area.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nShortly later, Georgieva posted additional videos showing demonstrators moving some of their vehicles and dismantling portions of an encampment, including a cooking area and other structures.\r\n\r\nAs some demonstrators sang the Canadian national anthem and waved flags, the police slowing walked them away from the area where they had been blocking the road:\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSubsequently, additional forces with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) arrived and a large military assault vehicle was also dispatched:\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIt did not appear the police were met with significant resistance, but while some in the small group left voluntarily a smaller contingent vowed to \u0022hold the line\u0022:\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nOne demonstrator, Chris Mayville, who spoke to the CBC said that he would not be deterred after hearing about Friday\u0026#039;s injunction. \r\n\r\n\u0022Bring it,\u0022 Mayville told the CBC. \u0022Do you think I care?\u0026nbsp;Do you think I care about a fine? I\u0026#039;m going\u0026nbsp;to pay a fine? No. You think I\u0026nbsp;care about their mandates? No. This needs to end.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022I\u0026#039;m going to stay until the arrests,\u0022 he said.