Published on
by

WATCH LIVE: Bernie Sanders Holds Hearing on Pentagon 'Waste, Fraud, and Cost Overruns'

"The Pentagon remains the only agency in the federal government that cannot pass an independent audit. Not acceptable."

by
0 Comments

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on January 27, 2021. (Photo: Graeme Jennings/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

Sen. Bernie Sanders on Wednesday is presiding over a Senate Budget Committee hearing convened to examine waste and fraud at the Pentagon, a department that receives hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding each year despite its rampant and well-documented accounting abuses.

The hearing comes as President Joe Biden faces progressive backlash for proposing a $715 billion budget for the Pentagon for Fiscal Year 2021, an increase from the current $704 billion level approved under former President Donald Trump.

Sanders (I-Vt.), who supports cuts to the Defense Department's bloated budget, vowed that Wednesday's hearing will take a "hard look at waste, fraud, and cost overruns at the Pentagon."

"The Pentagon remains the only agency in the federal government that cannot pass an independent audit," Sanders added. "Not acceptable."

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Never Miss a Beat.

Get our best delivered to your inbox.

In a statement ahead of the hearing, the Vermont senator noted that the United States "spends more on our nation's military than the next nine countries combined and over half of our discretionary spending goes to the Pentagon."

"Meanwhile," Sanders continued, "half of our people are struggling paycheck to paycheck, over 40 million Americans are living in poverty, and over 500,000 Americans are homeless including roughly 40,000 veterans."

Watch the hearing live:

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Simply Don't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Bernie Sanders, Pentagon, US Senate