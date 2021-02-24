WATCH LIVE: Katie Porter, AOC Set to Grill Louis DeJoy at Hearing on Postal Service

Members of the House Oversight Committee—including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Katie Porter, Rashida Tlaib, and other prominent progressives—are set Wednesday morning to question Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and other witnesses on potential legislative changes to the U.S. Postal Service, which has seen its performance fall dramatically since DeJoy took charge of the agency last year.

The hearing, scheduled to begin at 10:00 am ET, comes as President Joe Biden is facing growing calls to pave the way for DeJoy's removal by replacing the entire USPS Board of Governors, which defended the postmaster general last year as he implemented sweeping operational changes that Democratic lawmakers and other critics described as intentional sabotage of the popular government institution.

DeJoy is reportedly planning to roll out an additional slate of policy changes that would further slow mail delivery and hike prices for consumers and businesses.

Also set to testify during Wednesday's hearing are USPS Board of Governors Chair Ron Bloom, Postal Service Inspector General Tammy Whitcomb, American Postal Workers Union president Mark Dimondstein, and others.

Watch live: