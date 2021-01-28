If Someone Like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene 'Shoots and Kills Me,' Says David Hogg, 'Politicize My Death' to Strengthen Gun Laws

Mass shooting survivor David Hogg on Thursday gave fellow activists permission to "immediately politicize" his death and use it to pass strong gun violence prevention laws in the event that "some out of their mind person" like Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia shoots and kills him.

For the record if some out of their mind person like @mtgreenee or anyone shoots and kills me. I want you to immediately politicize my death and use it to pass all the gvp measures you can. Don’t let them say you are “politicizing my death and it’s wrong “ that’s BS. — David Hogg (He / Him) (@davidhogg111) January 28, 2021

Hogg, a co-founder of March for Our Lives, became a gun control activist after surviving the February 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. His comments on Twitter come as a March 2019 video of Greene chasing after and yelling at him circulates online.

The viral video shows Greene—before she entered Congress at the start of this year—following Hogg as he walks toward the U.S. Capitol. Greene asks the teenager why he supports "red flag gun laws that attack our Second Amendment right" and tells him that she is a gun owner with a concealed carry permit.

.@mtgreenee we don't want to be doing this work, we'd much rather be living our lives like any young person. Instead, we've been forced to grow up quickly because corrupt politicians like you can't do your damn job. If this pisses you off, join us. https://t.co/zJ4SDmk0wK pic.twitter.com/bIul24vEQi





— March For Our Lives (@AMarch4OurLives) January 27, 2021

"Also I can't stop laughing at the video when she calls me a coward like lmao who's the one threatening to kill the unarmed teenager?" Hogg tweeted Thursday. The Harvard student, who is now 20, also urged his followers to sign a March for Our Lives petition calling for her resignation from Congress.

CNN reported Thursday that Greene, who has previously called Hogg "#littleHitler," said in a written statement that the video was recorded while she was in Washington, D.C., "going from office to office in the Senate to oppose the radical gun control agenda that David Hogg was pushing."

P.S. Appealing to her morals is a long-shot, but if we get loud enough, she could get kicked out of the GOP and forced to resign. So we have to try. Once you sign, we’ll send you more actions you can take. Oh & stay tuned, on-the-ground actions coming soon from @MFOLGeorgia. — March For Our Lives (@AMarch4OurLives) January 28, 2021

Greene is also facing criticism this week for a CNN report which revealed that before becoming a congresswoman, she repeatedly showed support online for executing prominent Democrats including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), former President Barack Obama, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

The CNN exposé was far from the first time that Greene's conduct has sparked condemnation. She has also supported conspiracy theories including QAnon, agreed that some mass shooting—including the one in Parkland—were "false flag" operations, and expressed anti-Semitic, Islamophobic, anti-Black, and white supremacist views.