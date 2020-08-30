All News Articles for 2020-08-30

Dear Common Dreams Readers:

Common Dreams is the one news source that cares about making the world a better place. We don’t just transcribe the events of the day, checking our values at the door. We believe in providing the news in a way that makes a better world possible. People desperately need information they can trust. And we believe that hard-hitting journalism is essential to provide voters with the information they need to make a well-informed decision that's best for the our future. Our Summer Campaign is critical to make sure we have the funding we need to defend the integrity of our democracy. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please donate today. Thank you. -- Craig Brown, Co-founder

Please select a donation method: