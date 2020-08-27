Published on
WATCH LIVE: The 'Lies of Donald Trump Are Too Much' Press Conference Counters RNC's Flood of Falsehoods

"We can't be silent. Join us."

Presented as "The Lies of Trump Are Too Much: We Can't Be Silent" press conference, the event  was organized by the Charlotte Clergy Coalition for Justice and the North Carolina Poor People's Campaign Speakers and will remarks from Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II, co-chair of the Poor People's Campaign, and other leaders such as Rev. Glencie Rhedrick, Imam John Ederer, Rabbi Judith Schindler, Bishop Tonyia Rawls, and others.

To counter the seemingly endless river or lies, misinformation, and bizarre presentations of reality that have been presented at the Republica National Convention this week, progressives and leading faith leaders on Thursday afternoon are gathering for a virtual press conference to push back against the deceipt in the name of justice and truth.

Presented as "The Lies of Trump Are Too Much: We Can't Be Silent" press conference, the event  was organized by the Charlotte Clergy Coalition for Justice and the North Carolina Poor People's Campaign Speakers and will remarks from Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II, co-chair of the Poor People's Campaign, and other leaders such as Rev. Glencie Rhedrick, Imam John Ederer, Rabbi Judith Schindler, Bishop Tonyia Rawls, and others.

The speakers plan offer rebuttal to the lies told by President Donald Trump and other GOP participants at the RNC and discuss how the president's policies are "devastating people of color and poor and low-income people" across the United States and beyond.

The event is scheduled to begin at 12:30 pm ET (9:30 am PT) and viewers can watch it live below:

