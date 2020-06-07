Published on
'No One Is Free When Others Are Oppressed': Thousands in Spain and UK Rally at US Embassies in Solidarity With America's Anti-Racist Uprising

"There's children of all ages and older adults here. They are going to experience what we have experienced and we have to try to make that not happen."

Demonstrators hold placards during Black Lives Matter protest outside the United States Embassy on June 07, 2020 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images)

After the U.S. saw its largest demonstrations yet over the police killing of George Floyd, massive demonstrations kicked off Sunday outside of the U.S. embassies in the United Kingdom and Spain as thousands gathered in a show of solidarity with America's uprising against law enforcement brutality and systemic racial injustice.

Thousands of Britons flooded the streets near the U.S. Embassy in London as demonstrators condemned both the killing of George Floyd and pervasive racism in their own country. Enormous crowds also gathered outside the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, with demonstrators carrying signs that read "Justice for George," "No One Is Free When Others Are Oppressed," and "Trump Fascista."

"There's children of all ages and older adults here," said 60-year-old Pauline Nandoo, who told Reuters she has been protesting racism in the U.K. since the 1970s. "They are going to experience what we have experienced and we have to try to make that not happen."

Protests over Floyd's killing have also taken place at U.S embassies in France, Mexico, Jamaica, and Ireland in recent days.

In Bristol, demonstrators toppled a statue of slave trader Edward Colston and pushed it into a nearby river:

