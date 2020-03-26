Published on
by

'For Common Benefit of All,' Ireland Nationalizes Hospitals for Duration of Coronavirus Crisis, Sparking Demand for US to Follow Suit

"How wonderful is this. A beautiful silver lining."

by
0 Comments
Minister for Health Simon Harris at a news conference at Government Buildings in Dublin on March 24 where he announced Ireland will nationalize its healthcare system for the duration of the coronvirus outbreak.

Minister for Health Simon Harris at a news conference at Government Buildings in Dublin on March 24 where he announced Ireland will nationalize its healthcare system for the duration of the coronavirus outbreak. (Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Images via Getty Images)

The news that Ireland is nationalizing its healthcare system for the duration of the coronavirus crisis inspired observers including Rep. Ilhan Omar to call for the same approach in the U.S. as the world's largest economy faces the disease.

"For the duration of this crisis the State will take control of all private hospital facilities and manage all of the resources for the common benefit of all of our people," Ireland's Health Minister Simon Harris announced Tuesday. "There can be no room for public versus private when it comes to pandemic."

The move follows a decision by Spain on March 16 to do the same to that country's system and represents a "massive change" in Ireland's social safety net, tweeted Irish author Caelainn Hogan.

"There should be no going back from this," said Hogan.

Ireland's decision to nationalize the nation's healthcare system was made for the country's "national unity of purpose," Harris said. 

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Never Miss a Beat.

Get our best delivered to your inbox.

"We must of course have equality of treatment, patients with this virus will be treated for free, and they’ll be treated as part of a single, national hospital service," said Harris.

The move was seen by observers as a sign of hope in a world battered by the coronavirus pandemic, which has sickened hundreds of thousands around the globe and killed at least 22,184 people.

"How wonderful is this," tweeted journalist Beena Sarwar. "A beautiful silver lining."

Omar, in a tweet Wednesday, cited Ireland's move as evidence that the coronavirus outbreak requires thinking outside the box.

"Maybe it makes sense to think of bold solutions that save lives in times of national crisis," said the Minnesota Democrat.

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news outlet. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
World, Rights, Solutions, U.S.
,
Ireland, Healthcare, Ilhan Omar, Pandemic