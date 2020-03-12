Published on
'Now Is the Time for Solidarity': Bernie Sanders Addresses Health and Economic Crisis Facing US as Coronavirus Spreads

"Now is the time to come together with love and compassion for all, including the most vulnerable people in our society."

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks to the press in Burlington, Vermont on March 11, 2020. (Photo: Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images)

Sen. Bernie Sanders addressed the public Thursday on the "health and economic crisis" facing the United States as the coronavirus spreads across the nation, causing layoffs, threatening entire industries, and exposing gaping holes in America's social safety net.

"Now is the time for solidarity," Sanders said. "Now is the time to come together with love and compassion for all, including the most vulnerable people in our society."

Sanders demanded that President Donald Trump declare the coronavirus a national emergency and urged Congress to immediately work to ensure that everyone in the U.S. can access the healthcare they need "without cost." The Vermont senator also said any coronavirus vaccine must be free and available to all.

"Now is not the time for price-gouging and profiteering," Sanders said.

Watch Sanders' remarks:

Sanders and his 2020 Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden have both been forced to cancel campaign events due to the coronavirus, which has infected over 1,400 people and killed at least 40 in the United States.

The Democratic National Committee announced Thursday that it is moving the presidential debate scheduled for Sunday from Phoenix, Arizona to Washington, D.C. "out of an abundance of caution and in order to reduce cross-country travel."

"All parties have decided that the best path forward is to hold Sunday's debate at CNN's studio in Washington, D.C., with no live audience," DNC communications director Xochitl Hinojosa said in a statement.

