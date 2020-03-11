WATCH LIVE: Bernie Sanders to Hold Press Conference on 2020 Campaign

After disappointing results in primary contests held in six states on Tuesday, Sen. Bernie Sanders is scheduled to hold a 1:00pm ET press conference where he will offer a "campaign update" from his hometown of Burlington, Vermont.

The campaign has yet to publicly indicate what Sanders might say, but so far his surrogates and staff have given no indication that the 2020 presidential candidate is considering ending his historic run.

According to the Washington Post, citing "two people with direct knowledge of his plans,"

Sanders is expected to say Wednesday that he plans to stay in the Democratic presidential race against Biden, despite another difficult round of losses [...]

The people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive situation, stressed that Sanders is the ultimate decider and that plans could be fluid and are always subject to change.

Watch live below (or click here for link):