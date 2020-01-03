WATCH LIVE: Bernie Sanders to Address Iran Crisis at 1pm Iowa Event

Sen. Bernie Sanders will deliver his first public remarks on the ongoing crisis between the U.S. and Iran since a drone strike President Donald Trump ordered killed Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani on Thursday.

Sanders, a candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, unequivocally rejected military action in Iran in the wake of the assassination, making a direct contrast with his primary election rivals.

"Trump promised to end endless wars," Sanders declared in a statement Thursday night, "but this action puts us on the path to another one."

The Vermont senator is expected to speak at 1pm.

Watch: