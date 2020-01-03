Published on
WATCH LIVE: Bernie Sanders to Address Iran Crisis at 1pm Iowa Event

The senator is set deliver his remarks Friday afternoon at the National Motorcycle Museum in Anamosa.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) speaks at the 2019 South Carolina Democratic Party State Convention on June 22, 2019 in Columbia, South Carolina.

Sen. Bernie Sanders will deliver his first public remarks on the ongoing crisis between the U.S. and Iran since a drone strike President Donald Trump ordered killed Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani on Thursday. 

Sanders, a candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, unequivocally rejected military action in Iran in the wake of the assassination, making a direct contrast with his primary election rivals. 

"Trump promised to end endless wars," Sanders declared in a statement Thursday night, "but this action puts us on the path to another one."

The Vermont senator is expected to speak at 1pm. 

Watch:

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

