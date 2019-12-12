Published on
'Utterly Devastating': UK Exit Polls Suggest Defeat for Labour, Strong Majority for Tory Prime Minister Boris Johnson

"Brexit just smashed us. Keeping together an electoral coalition of Remainers and Leavers as the country bitterly divided just became impossible."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party had a good showing in exit polls from Thursday's general election.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party had a good showing in exit polls from Thursday's general election. (Photo: Michael Kappeler/Picture Alliance via Getty Images)

Exit polls from the United Kingdom's general election Thursday suggest that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party will hold onto its majority by a strong 86 seats, a gut punch to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, whose political future could now be in doubt.

"I'm so, so sorry guys," tweeted Labour political activist Owen Jones. "Just utterly devastating."

Though the exit polling is not final, final tallies in the U.K. usually closely resemble exit poll counts. 

In addition to live coverage, The Guardian has provided readers with a timeline for results. Early results will come in overnight in the U.K. and there should be a clear view of what the country is looking at as far as leadership by tomorrow morning GMT.

Jeremy Corbyn, the Labour Party leader, took to social media repeatedly during the day to send pithy notes of encouragement to supporters and reminding them to vote. 

Turnout, as Common Dreams reported earlier Thursday, was huge. Queues of voters waiting to cast their ballots were reported all around the U.K. 

Britons hunkered down to await official results overnight.

