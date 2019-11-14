Trump Has Fought Not Releasing His Tax Returns All the Way to the US Supreme Court

Critics of President Donald Trump welcomed a federal appeals court's decision Wednesday to let stand an earlier ruling affirming the authority of Congress to seek Trump's tax records, which sets up a potential review of the case by the U.S. Supreme Court.

In an 8-3 decision, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit declined to review an October ruling by a three-judge appeals court panel that rejected Trump's effort to block a subpoena that the Democrat-controlled U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee sent to his accounting firm, Mazars USA, earlier this year.

Judge David Tatel, joined by Judge Patricia Millett, wrote in October that "contrary to the president's arguments, the committee possesses authority under both the House Rules and the Constitution to issue the subpoena, and Mazars must comply." Tatel and Millett were appointed by Democratic presidents; dissenting Judge Neomi Rao was appointed by Trump.

Judges Rao, Gregory Katsas, and Karen LeCraft Henderson all published dissenting statements for Wednesday's ruling. Katsas was also nominated by Trump and LeCraft Henderson was appointed by George H.W. Bush.

8 of 11 judges on federal court of appeals panel rule against Trump - 2 of the 3 dissenting were his appointees. Supreme Court is all he has left. https://t.co/y1mz1Rcfzt — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) November 14, 2019

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that Trump attorney Jay Sekulow confirmed the president's legal team "will be seeking review at the Supreme Court," to which Trump has appointed two right-wing justices—Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh—during his first term.

It's time to turn over Trump's tax returns.

The Supreme Court would look better letting Justice Kavanaugh throw a keg party during oral argument than they would look siding with Trump on this.https://t.co/YX1yxRp3AD — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) November 14, 2019

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Never Miss a Beat. Get our best delivered to your inbox.

The national movement Tax March declared in response to the appeals court decision, "we are so close!"

#ICYMI: we are so close! This doesn't mean victory, but it means justice for the people! #ReleaseTheReturns https://t.co/aSQ6F4Lm88 — Tax March (@taxmarch) November 14, 2019

Wednesday's decision came as the House Democrats held the first public hearing for the impeachment inquiry into the president. Progressive advocacy group Stand Up America tweeted after the appeals court decision, "Safe to say that today was a bad day for Donald Trump."

BREAKING: Trump lost another battle over releasing his tax returns. Safe to say that today was a bad day for Donald Trump. https://t.co/oRC44GbxwK — Stand Up America (@StandUpAmerica) November 14, 2019

"Trump was the first major party presidential nominee not to release any tax returns, dating back to 1976, when President Gerald Ford released a summary of his tax returns, rather than the complete returns," according to FactCheck.org.

The fight over the House committee's subpoena is not the only ongoing legal battle involving Trump's tax returns. Earlier this month, a three-judge panel from the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit upheld a district judge's ruling that the president's accounting firm must turn over eight years of personal and corporate tax returns to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr.

Just days before that appeal panel ruling, Trump announced he was changing his permanent residence to Palm Beach, Florida because "I cherish New York, and the people of New York, and always will, but unfortunately, despite the fact that I pay millions of dollars in city, state, and local taxes each year, I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state."