Bernie Sanders 'In Good Spirits' After Successful Heart Surgery to Treat Artery Blockage

"We are canceling his events and appearances until further notice, and we will continue to provide appropriate updates," said Sanders senior adviser Jeff Weaver.

Sen. Bernie Sanders campaigns at the University of New Hampshire in Durham. (Photo: Preston Ehrler/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

This is a developing story... Check back for possible updates...

Sen. Bernie Sanders Tuesday night had successful heart stent surgery to treat an artery blockage after he experienced chest discomfort on the campaign trail.

"Bernie has been touring the country largely nonstop for four years—went immediately back on the road to organize for the midterms after the 2016 election, then launched into the presidential. Wishing him a fast and full recovery."
—Ryan Grim, The Intercept

Jeff Weaver, a senior adviser to Sanders's 2020 presidential campaign, said in a statement that the Vermont senator is "conversing and in good spirits" following the procedure in Nevada.

"Following medical evaluation and testing he was found to have a blockage in one artery and two stents were successfully inserted," said Weaver. "He will be resting up over the next few days. We are canceling his events and appearances until further notice, and we will continue to provide appropriate updates."

Journalists, Sanders's fellow presidential candidates, and others wished the senator a speedy recovery on Twitter:

"If I travel to New York and back I'm worn out," tweeted The Intercept's Ryan Grim. "Bernie has been touring the country largely nonstop for four years—went immediately back on the road to organize for the midterms after the 2016 election, then launched into the presidential. Wishing him a fast and full recovery."

MoveOn said, "Get well soon, Bernie Sanders. You're a force of nature and we're looking forward to seeing you continue to push your progressive agenda on the 2020 campaign trail."

