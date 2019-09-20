In Pictures and Video: What 'Biggest Day of Climate Action in Planetary History' Looks Like as Millions Strike Worldwide

Check back for more additions and updates as the #ClimateStrike continues on Friday...

Kicking off what organizers say will be the largest mass climate demonstration in history, millions of young people and their adult allies flooded the streets around the world Friday to take part in the Global Climate Strike and pressure world leaders to confront the ecological crisis with bold and urgent action.

An estimated 400,000 people gathered in Australia alone as hundreds of thousands of others rallied across India, Germany, Austria, Indonesia, Kenya, Pakistan, the U.K., and other nations.

"We have no choice but to act when the alternative is to sit and watch our world burn. We have no choice but to act when the alternative is extinction."

—Vic Barrett

"We're here to reclaim our right to live, our right to breathe, our right to exist," said youth climate activist Aman Sharma, who gathered with thousands in Dehli.

Demonstrations are expected to take place in over 130 nations on Friday, with more than 800 strikes planned in the United States. "I think it's pretty clear this will be the biggest day of climate action in planetary history," said 350.org founder Bill McKibben on Friday as images and videos began to pour in on social media.

The strikes, led by youth climate activists, have drawn enthusiastic support from diverse segments of society, including teachers, scientists, tech workers, labor unions, and lawmakers.

Vic Barrett, a 20-year-old plaintiff in the Juliana v. United States climate lawsuit against the American government, wrote in an op-ed for The Guardian Friday that he is taking part in the Global Climate Strike because "this decade is our last chance to stop the destruction of our people and our planet."

"We have no choice but to act when the alternative is to sit and watch our world burn," wrote Barrett. "We have no choice but to act when the alternative is extinction."

On social media, #ClimateStrike photos and videos were flooding platforms like Twitter with an on-the-ground look from cities and countries from around the world.

Freiburg, Germany:

Like the sea we rise!

Liebes Klimakabinett, ihr habt euch mit den falschen angelegt...#AlleFuersKlima #FridaysForFuture pic.twitter.com/RW5jn9RnWf — Fridays for Future Freiburg (@F4F_Freiburg) September 20, 2019

Sydney, Australia:

Tokyo, Japan:

In Tokyo, we also step up to support young climate strikers and demand an end to the age of fossil fuels #ClimateStrike #FridaysForFuture #ClimateEmergency pic.twitter.com/a2KLuQ6mEu — Chema Sarri (@chemasarri) September 20, 2019

Paris, France:

Lahore, Pakistan:

Dublin, Ireland:

New Delhi, India:

Hundreds of young activists participated in the climate protest in the Indian capital of New Delhi. #FridaysForFuture #ClimateStrike #climateaction Via @TheMayankChawla pic.twitter.com/GTzLi1TGeL — Greenpeace India (@greenpeaceindia) September 20, 2019

Woerdern, Austria:

Cape Town, South Africa:

South Africa sure knows how to Protest in Style #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/9cvavjKCMt

— Labour's Black PLP (@LaboursBlackPLP) September 20, 2019

New York City, USA:

Thousands of young people are gathering in Foley Square to march in the streets of New York City. #ClimateStrike #GlobalClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/2D1NtXlBFe — Zac (@ThingsZacThinks) September 20, 2019

London, England:

Everybody London #ClimateStrike is massive. I think I’m gonna cry pic.twitter.com/44OR451v6f — Hannah Martin (@Hannah_RM) September 20, 2019

Stratford-Upon-Avon, England:

England and the UK lead with significant turnout! What are we doing? #Toronto? @JohnTory where is your statement? Mayors of London, Paris New York, Los Angeles, Copenhagen issued a fantastic statement. #ClimateStrike https://t.co/GilhHV1v1Y — Neva RvW (@n_weva) September 20, 2019

Katmandou, Nepal:

And in photos from around the world, the size of the demonstrations and the passion of those striking was palpable.

In Germany:

In Indonesia:

In Kenya:

In India:

In Scotland:

In Turkey:

In England:

