Published on
by

Cowardly Democratic Senator Coons Attacks Beto for Standing Up to NRA

O'Rourke: "But the time for letting status quo politics determine how far we can go is over. If we agree that having millions of weapons of war on the streets is a bad idea, we have to do something about it. "

by
0 Comments

An AR-15 style rifle at Kahr Arms' Tommy Gun Warehouse on Kahr Ave., in Greeley, Penn., on Thursday, April 26, 2018. (Photo by Bryan Anselm/Redux For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Conservative Democratic US Senator Christopher Coons (D-Del.) is scared of the NRA.

Coons warned Friday that Beto O’Rourke’s pledge during Thursday's Democratic debate in Houston that the government will confiscate semiautomatic AR-15 rifles will become a rallying cry for gun rights groups for years to come and haunt the Democratic Party far into the future.

O’Rourke received loud applause when he declared: “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47. We’re not going to allow it to be used against fellow Americans anymore.

“I frankly think that that clip will be played for years at Second Amendment rallies with organizations that try to scare people by saying that Democrats are coming for your guns,” Coons, a close ally of former Vice President Joe Biden in the Democratic race, told CNN’s Poppy Harlow in an interview.

“I am a gun owner. My sons and I have gone skeet shooting and hunting, and frankly I don't think having our presidential candidates, like Congressman O'Rourke did, say that we are trying to take people's guns against their will is a wise either policy or political move,” Coons said.

O’Rourke fired back in a Friday afternoon tweet, suggesting that Coons had not done enough to push for effective gun control.

O’Rourke is also selling t-shirts on his campaign website with the phrase “Hell Yes We’re Going To Take Your AR-15” printed on them.

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Get our best delivered to your inbox.

 

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
NRA, Chris Coons, Joe Biden, Beto ORourke, Gun Control