Published on
by

Just Hours After Anti-Semitic Remarks, Trump Promotes Himself as 'King of Israel... Second Coming of God'

"The President is a raving lunatic," responded Florida Democrat Andrew Gillum. "He is not well."

by
0 Comments
U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

After the #DisloyaltoTrump hashtag went viral overnight in response to President Donald Trump accusing any person of Jewish faith who voted Democratic of being disloyal to the United States, the president sparked fresh concerns about his mental health Wednesday morning after he tweeted quotes from one of his right-wing supporters who said Trump was like "the King of Israel" and compared Trump to "the second coming of God."

Thanking radio host and self-described "warrior conservative" Wayne Allyn Root for his "very nice words," the president tweeted:

Reactions of disgust and worry quickly followed online:

"The President is a raving lunatic," Democrat Andrew Gillum, who ran for governor last year in Florida, tweeted just after Trump's tweets. "He is not well."

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Israel, anti-Semitism, Donald Trump