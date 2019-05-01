Published on
UK Parliament Set to Vote on Climate Emergency

"By becoming the first parliament in the world to declare a climate emergency," said Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, "we could set off a wave of action from parliaments and governments around the globe."

Sign reads: Declare Climate Emergency

MPs in the House of Commons are currently debating a Labour motion to declare a climate emergency. (Photo: Felton Davis/flickr/cc)

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The U.K. Parliament will vote Wednesday on a Labour Party motion to declare a climate emergency.

"We have no time to waste," Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said in prepared remarks. "We are living in a climate crisis that will spiral dangerously out of control unless we take rapid and dramatic action now."

Corbyn also praised youth who've led recent climate strikes.

"The truth is they are ahead of the politicians on this—the most important issue of our times," said Corbyn.

"By becoming the first parliament in the world to declare a climate emergency," he added, "we could set off a wave of action from parliaments and governments around the globe."

Watch the debate in the House of Commons currently underway:

A number of environmental groups, including UK Student Climate Network, Extinction Rebellion, and Friends of the Earth, are supporting a demonstration outside Parliament at 5pm.

"The first step to mitigating the worst impacts of climate change is making the government admit the scale and urgency of the situation," the groups said in a call-to-action. "This is our chance to make that happen."

In a tweet posted Tuesday, Corbyn gave a sense of urgency to his party's motion. "It's time to act," he said.

